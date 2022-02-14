Muslim sisters quietly leaving house to bless Modi: PM lists 4 trends from UP elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that voting in the first phase of assembly elections and the trend in the second phase has made it clear that the Yogi Adityanath's government is "coming in full swing." Listing four trends from the UP assembly elections, PM Modi told a public gathering in Kanpur that people of every caste and class are unitedly voting for the fast development of Uttar Pradesh and that her “Muslim sisters” are quietly leaving the house to bless him.

“First- BJP's government, Yogi ji's government is coming again, it is coming in full swing,” he said. “Second- People of every caste, people of every class are voting without division…without any confusion…for the fast development of UP.”

He further stated that “our mothers, sisters and daughters have themselves raised the flag of BJP's victory.”

“Fourth- My Muslim sisters are leaving the house quietly, without any noise, making their mind to bless Modi.”

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, the perceived main rival of BJP in the UP assembly election, the BJP leader claimed that mafias are backing Akhilesh Yadav's party to get back on their feet. When Uttar Pradesh was ruled by dynasts, Modi said, the state reported ration scams and the poor were deprived of food grains.

“They made lakhs of fake ration cards. Double engine govt ended this fake ration card scheme. Today, crores of the UP public are receiving ration free of cost. Stoves of my poor sisters and mothers will never be turned off,” the prime minister said.

“Only BJP is worried about small farmers in the whole country. We started PM Kisan Samman Nidhi for small farmers, started sending money directly to his bank account,” he added.