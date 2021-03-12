Bengal elections: BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari to file nomination from Nandigram today
Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suvendu Adhikari, who has been fielded against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in East Midnapore district, would be filing his nomination today.
Banerjee, who is now admitted in a hospital in Kolkata with ankle injuries after being allegedly attacked, had filed her nomination on Wednesday.
Adhikari is likely to file his nomination around 11.30am. He is also scheduled to hold a public rally later in the day.
“He would first perform puja at the Singhabahini Mandir and Janakinath Mandir on Friday before heading for Haldia where he would be filing his nomination at the SDO office,” said a local BJP leader.
Adhkari’s nomination rally would be led by at least three central ministers; Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan and Babul Supriyo, said BJP leaders.
Nandigram being his home turf, Adhikari was seen offering pujas in multiple temples and taking part in religious activities, including kirtan and playing dhols, here.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also visited multiple temples before fling her nomination; Jankinath mandir, Parul mandir, and Chandi mandir, to name some.
Both the TMC and the BJP said there was nothing new in political leaders visiting places or worship. “Banerjee visits temples, mazaars and churches on a regular basis. She stays near Kalighat Temple in Kolkata and makes it a point to visit the temple on Poila Baisakh -- the Bengali New Year day. She inaugurates more than 100 Durga Puja pandals every year,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.
“There is nothing new in this. In rural Bengal, people regularly visit temples,” said Samik Bhattacharya, BJP spokesperson in West Bengal.
However, the Congress has criticised this trend, saying that both the BJP and the TMC -- the ruling party at the Centre and the state respectively -- have failed on the development front and hence, were diverting the attention of the people.
“They (BJP and TMC) have nothing to offer when it comes to education, health, job and shelter. They have failed. So now they have to fight the elections with different agenda. For this you need temple, mosques and churches.
“There is no harm in visiting a temple or a mosque. But, as the two parties have nothing to say on development, they have started a competition to visit temples and other religious institutions,” said Amitabha Chakraborty, Congress leader.
Sticking to Banerjee's version of the story, a five-member team of TMC Parliamentarians met the ECI in Delhi on Friday morning and alleged in its letter that "the attack was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy…"
After the preliminary medical tests conducted on the TMC supremo, the doctors at the hospital had decided to closely monitor Banerjee.
Elections to Bengal's 294 seats will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
