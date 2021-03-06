BJP names 57 candidates for first two phases of Bengal assembly elections. Check full list here
Days ahead of the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for the first two phases of the high-stake polls. The state is set to see an interesting battle between Trinamool Congress leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched to the opposition BJP.
The list comes a day after the ruling TMC announced its candidates for the polls. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. This will be the Prime Minister’s first rally after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule.
The state goes to polls in eight phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results for the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.
Check the full list of 57 candidates contesting in the first two phases of Bengal assembly polls:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP names 57 candidates for 2 phases of Bengal polls. Full list here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He backstabbed us’: Trinamool Congress slams Dinesh Trivedi’s move to BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s Suvendu Adhikari vs Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram
- The party’s general secretary also announced the names of 56 candidates for the assembly elections out of which 6 candidates were given to women.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Denied ticket for polls, TMC MLA Sonali Guha says she will join BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hurt by sentiments towards Hindi-speakers: Dinesh Bajaj quits TMC, may join BJP
- He also said that the TMC should not forget what its senior leaders had done for the party for the sake of newcomers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TMC, Left candidates kick-start campaigning for Bengal Assembly election
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden moment that I was waiting for, says Dinesh Trivedi as he joins BJP
- Former Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi left the party last month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi's Brigade rally: BJP clarifies about Mithun Chakraborty, Sourav Ganguly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu Adhikari's counterblow to Mamata Banerjee over 'outsiders' remark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forget 'Bengal wants its daughter': Babul Supriyo's new dig at Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Didi keeps only 1 seat: Adhikari’s stronghold
- Mamata Banerjee left three seats in the Darjeeling hills for the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) whose two factions support her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata Banerjee sets aside 3 Darjeeling seats but GJM factions remain divided
- The GJM factions, led by Bimal Gurung and Binoy Tamang, are allies of the TMC but both groups said they would contest each other even if that leads to a triangular contest with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, CM Mamata declares star-studded candidate list; drops 27 sitting MLAs
- The list of dropped names also includes Amit Mitra, state finance minister, Purnendu Basu, state technical education minister and Manish Gupta, former state power minister. Instead at least three councillors of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation were given tickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal polls: EC backs Dy Election Commissioner in-charge after TMC allegation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Left-Cong-ISF alliance in Bengal announces seats to contest in first 2 phases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox