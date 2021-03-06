BJP names 57 candidates for first two phases of Bengal assembly elections. Check full list here 

Days ahead of the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for the first two phases of the high-stake polls. The state is set to see an interesting battle between Trinamool Congress leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her former aide Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched to the opposition BJP.

The list comes a day after the ruling TMC announced its candidates for the polls. On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata. This will be the Prime Minister’s first rally after the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule.

The state goes to polls in eight phases—March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results for the 294 assembly seats will be declared on May 2.

Check the full list of 57 candidates contesting in the first two phases of Bengal assembly polls: