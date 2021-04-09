IND USA
Paramilitary soldiers manage a queue at a polling booth during the third phase of West Bengal elections in Baruipur, South 24 Pargana district. (AP PHOTO.)
west bengal assembly election

EC orders repoll in a booth in Jangipara constituency of Bengal’s Hooghly

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 12:01 AM IST

The Election Commission of India has ordered repolling at one booth in Jangipara assembly constituency in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

The order came after political parties, including the BJP, raised allegations that agents of the ruling Trinamool Congress accompanied and assisted voters to cast their votes, said a senior poll panel official.

The repoll would be held on April 10 when 44 other constituencies in six districts, including Kolkata, would go to polls in the fourth phase. Polling in Jangipara seat was held on April 6 in the third phase.

Debjit Sarkar, BJP spokesperson welcomed the move saying: “Almost all political parties had complained that TMC agents were taking people inside the polling booth and even accompanied some to the EVMs.”

The TMC candidate from Jangipara, Snehasis Chakraborty, told reporters that the repoll was unnecessary and refuted the charges.

“The polling was free and fair. I am not sure why the repoll was ordered,” he said.

The third phase of polling was held in 31 assembly constituencies in three districts of West Bengal on April 6, where a total voter turnout of 84.61 per cent was registered.

