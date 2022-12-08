What Congress said as buzz on Himachal horse-trading starts before counting over

The counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh is still on and the state seems undecisive in choosing between the Congress and the BJP. The state has a history of alternating between the two parties since 1982. While the counting of votes is far from over, horse-trading allegations are already making rounds. Leaders from the grand old party responded to the buzz.

Till the last update came in, the Congress was leading in 38 seats and the BJP in 27 of 68 total seats. "The counting is underway. Still, we had hoped to form the government there and we can see it happening," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and party leader Bhupesh Baghel told reporters. On the buzz, he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "No, won't bring them here but we'll have to take care of our friends as BJP can do anything & go to any level." "The BJP is working hard but just for the 2nd and 3rd positions," he further said.

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh further was quoted as saying: "We will do everything to protect democracy as BJP can do anything."

(With inputs from ANI)

