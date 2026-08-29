Indore , India's new generation is full of passion and enthusiasm but must tread cautiously and avoid being misled by outside influences, veteran actor and former MP Paresh Rawal has said. A lot of hope from new generation: Paresh Rawal urges youth to tread with caution

Speaking to reporters in Indore on Friday, the 71-year-old actor noted that India has seen several youth-led revolutions stall or lose direction when influenced negatively, stressing the need for thoughtful self-reflection among today's youth.

"There is a lot of hope from the new generation, which is full of passion and enthusiasm, but it needs to move ahead with caution," Rawal said after attending an event.

He said young people needed to pause and think about how they want to move ahead; otherwise, things sometimes go wrong under someone's influence.

The former Lok Sabha MP further said that the entire education system needed improvement, and teachers, students and parents would have to change their outlook.

Referring to the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper, he said parents would obviously have provided the money if their children were buying the leaked paper.

"Parents should also not support such unfair activities," he said.

The actor, best known for essaying Babu Rao Ganpatrao Apte, popularly known as 'Babu Bhaiya', in the "Hera Pheri" film series, said he saw an image of the common man depicted in R K Laxman's cartoons in the role.

Rawal, however, said he felt suffocated when his highly popular characters were stereotypically portrayed.

"If you take characters like Babu Bhaiya and put them into new film stories and take them in a different direction, the audience will also enjoy it," he said.

Rawal said he would be willing to work in an OTT film if the script is good.

The actor attended the convocation ceremony of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in Indore as the chief guest. A total of 340 students from the faculties of commerce, law, technology management and engineering were awarded degrees at the ceremony.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.