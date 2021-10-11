Abhinav-Rubina Dilaik take on Kashmera Shah on Twitter, lend advice

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik, who participated in Bigg Boss 14, are in no mood to let go of Kashmera Shah's recent comment about them. Without taking their names, Kashmera had made fun of them and said that the two did nothing but practice yoga and ‘eat apples’ during their time in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Kashmera had dragged the couple while praising the choice of contestants for Bigg Boss 15. She had tweeted, "Just saw last night’s episode and this season of @BiggBoss kicks last season’s a**. Superb job team for casting interesting people that are interested in playing the game and don’t spend their entire time in doing yoga and eating apples @ColorsTV @BeingSalmanKhan #bb15.”

Reacting to Kashmera, Rubina replied to her tweet, “Sending you love and strength.”

Sending you love and strength https://t.co/IeIZMhlXis — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) October 10, 2021

Abhinav, meanwhile, shared a sarcastic tweet in response. He wrote, “For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps ! #wasteoftweet.”

For all those who are struggling to tweet something, apparently smart to get back to do another INSIPID stint in BB i will send 10 Kgs of apples and if you don’t get another stint ….Yoga really helps 😂 ! #wasteoftweet — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) October 10, 2021

Kashmera has been actively talking about the new Bigg Boss season. She has already expressed her disapproval of Pratik Sehajpal, whom she called ‘new found fame boy'. She had demanded action against Pratik, who broke a glass window in the Bigg Boss house, during a scuffle. She had written, “How is this behaviour ok? How can one feel safe in a house like @BiggBoss when you have erratic people like this new found fame boy #PratikSehajpal behaving like this. Why did the show not take any action against him? Since when did breaking a glass window become ok@ColorsTV.”

She had even countered former winner Manu Punjabi, who praised Pratik's performance. She wrote to him, “I don’t agree. He is very irritating to watch. I enjoyed watching Karan and Jay and Vishal. But this Pratik makes no sense. At least have fun dude. I want entertainment not irritation.”

