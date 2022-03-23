Ahead of RRR's release, Andhra Pradesh theatre puts up barbed wires to prevent viewers from getting close to screen

Days before SS Rajamouli's film RRR's release in theatres, a film theatre in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh has put up barbed wires and fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screen, ahead of the film's screening in the state. The theatre officials took this decision after the screen got damaged due to a huge crowd when Pushpa was screened there. Also read: John Abraham on his film Attack's release a week after RRR: 'I respect SS Rajamouli but we aren't second to anyone'

RRR, a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle and will hit the theatres on March 25. It stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn.

Andhra Pradesh | A film theatre in Srikakulam puts up barbed wires & fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to screen, ahead of screening of film RRR



Surya Theatre incharge says, "Two top stars are going to be cast in the same film, whole theatre will be very chaotic." pic.twitter.com/HBBoJEKbBD — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

"Two top stars, NTR and Ram Charan are going to be cast in the same film, the whole theatre will be very chaotic," Surya, the theatre in charge told ANI. He further said, "The previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans. RRR has two top actors who have a massive fan following. Earlier when Pushpa was being screened here, due to heavy crowd the screen got damaged. That's why we're putting up this fencing."

This is Alia's first film with SS Rajamouli. Talking about why he chose her for the film, SS Rajamouli said he was drawn to cast the Gangubai Kathiawadi star as she was fit for the role of Sita. "On the outside, Alia appears fragile and soft, but as her interior she has a very strong character. I wanted someone like her to play the role of Sita as someone who could balance out the fire and water of Charan and Taarak's characters in the film," he told PTI.

The Telugu film was scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on January 7, 202. However, it was postponed amid a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country and concerns over the Omicron variant .The release date of RRR was postponed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

