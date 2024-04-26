A Condition Called Love Episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

A Condition Called Love is a brand new anime series based on Japanese manga of the same name, written and illustrated by Megumi Morino. Although it began airing earlier this month, the romance show has created a buzz among anime fans. So far, only four episodes have been out with adorable visuals. With Episode 5 set to release at the beginning of May, here's what you need to know: A Condition Called Love Episode 5 is set to release in May first week

A Condition Called Love Episode 5 release date and time

The next episode is scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 2, at 11:56 pm JST. However, as the global release takes some time, international fans will have to wait a little longer than audiences in Japan. You can check out the release schedule according to your timezone below.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 7:56 am May 2 Thursday CT 9:56 am May 2 Thursday ET 10:56 am May 2 Thursday GMT 2:56 pm May 2 Thursday ACST 12:26 am May 3 Friday

Where to watch A Condition Called Love Episode 5?

The episode will first begin airing in Japan on local networks like TBS and its 28 affiliated channels. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. A Condition Called Love dropped on the anime streaming platform as part of its Spring 2024 line-up. Alternatively, fans can also watch the episode on Netflix. However, it is important to note that the romantic anime show will be available on Netflix in select countries only.

What to expect from A Condition Called Love Episode 5?

Should the show follow the same pattern as previous releases, Episode 5 is likely to adopt chapters 7 and 8 from the original manga. This means that fans will be treated with sweet moments as Hinase Hotaru starts realising her actual feelings for Saki Hananoi. Fans can also expect to see new characters being introduced.