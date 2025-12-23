Anime winter 2026 lineup: Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell's Paradise, Oshi No Ko and more

The anime winter 2026 lineup is here! From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 to Hell's Paradise Season 2, here is a detailed guide for otakus to catch up on their favourite titles, which will begin airing on Crunchyroll soon: Crunchyroll's 2026 winter anime lineup is here

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3

The third season of JJK will showcase the Culling Game arc, pushing Yuji and his allies beyond their limits. The fan-favourite series will return with its latest instalment on Crunchyroll on January 8 at 9:00 am PT.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2

Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA

Kaya-chan Isn't Scary

Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA

Journal with Witch

Sub Airtime: January 4, Time TBA

Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None

Sub Airtime: December 31, Time TBA

Isekai Office Worker: The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter

Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA

In the Clear Moonlit Dusk

Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA

Golden Kamuy Final Season

Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA

A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation

Sub Airtime: January 7, Time TBA

Hell's Paradise Season 2

MAPPA's Hell's Paradise is returning with a second season on the anime streaming giant on January 11 at 7:15 am PT.

Oshi No Ko Season 3

Oshi No Ko, by studio Doga Kobo, will return with its third season on Crunchyroll on January 14. However, the airtime has yet to be announced.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2

The show will air on the streaming service on January 16. The airtime has yet to be announced.

Fire Force Season 3 Cour 2

“As chaos spreads, Shinra and Company 8 fight to stop a final, world-ending blaze” in Fire Force Season 3 Cour 2. The show will air on Crunchyroll on January 9 at 9:30 am PT.

Sentenced to Be a Hero

The series by Studio KAI will premiere on the streaming service on January 3. The airtime has yet to be announced.

You and Idol Precure♪

The Toei Animation show will air on Saturday at 5:30 pm PT.

Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider

Sub Airtime: Saturday at 9:00 am PT | Dub Airtime: Saturday at 9:00 am PT

To Your Eternity Season 3

Sub Airtime: Saturday at 7:45 am PT | Dub Airtime: Saturday at 1:00 pm PT

The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 5

Sub Airtime: Saturday at 7:00 pm PT | Dub Airtime: TBA

SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes

Sub Airtime: Saturday at 6:00 pm PT

Digimon Beatbreak

Sub Airtime: Saturday at 7:00 pm PT

Case Closed (Detective Conan)

Sub Airtime: Saturday at 4:30 am PT

You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!

Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA

You and I Are Polar Opposites

Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA

Wash It All Away

Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA

Tune In to the Midnight Heart

Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA

Trigun Stargaze

Sub Airtime: January 10, Time TBA

There was a Cute Girl in the Hero’s Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her

Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA

The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom

Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA

The Outcast Season 6

Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA

The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife

Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA

The Holy Grail of Eris

Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA

The Demon King's Daughter is Too Kind!!

Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA

The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer

Sub Airtime: January 4, Time TBA

Tamon's B-side

Sub Airtime: December 31, Time TBA

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table

Sub Airtime: January 7, Time TBA

Sentenced to Be a Hero

Sub Airtime: January 3, Time TBA

Roll Over And Die

Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA

Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power

Sub Airtime: January 4, Time TBA