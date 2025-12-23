Anime winter 2026 lineup: Jujutsu Kaisen, Hell's Paradise, Oshi No Ko and more
Crunchyroll's winter 2026 anime lineup features Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 on January 8 and Hell's Paradise Season 2 on January 11.
The anime winter 2026 lineup is here! From Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 to Hell's Paradise Season 2, here is a detailed guide for otakus to catch up on their favourite titles, which will begin airing on Crunchyroll soon:
Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3
The third season of JJK will showcase the Culling Game arc, pushing Yuji and his allies beyond their limits. The fan-favourite series will return with its latest instalment on Crunchyroll on January 8 at 9:00 am PT.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Season 2
Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA
Kaya-chan Isn't Scary
Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA
Journal with Witch
Sub Airtime: January 4, Time TBA
Jack-of-All-Trades, Party of None
Sub Airtime: December 31, Time TBA
Isekai Office Worker: The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter
Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA
Golden Kamuy Final Season
Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA
A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation
Sub Airtime: January 7, Time TBA
Hell's Paradise Season 2
MAPPA's Hell's Paradise is returning with a second season on the anime streaming giant on January 11 at 7:15 am PT.
Oshi No Ko Season 3
Oshi No Ko, by studio Doga Kobo, will return with its third season on Crunchyroll on January 14. However, the airtime has yet to be announced.
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2
The show will air on the streaming service on January 16. The airtime has yet to be announced.
Fire Force Season 3 Cour 2
“As chaos spreads, Shinra and Company 8 fight to stop a final, world-ending blaze” in Fire Force Season 3 Cour 2. The show will air on Crunchyroll on January 9 at 9:30 am PT.
Sentenced to Be a Hero
The series by Studio KAI will premiere on the streaming service on January 3. The airtime has yet to be announced.
You and Idol Precure♪
The Toei Animation show will air on Saturday at 5:30 pm PT.
Tojima Wants to Be a Kamen Rider
Sub Airtime: Saturday at 9:00 am PT | Dub Airtime: Saturday at 9:00 am PT
To Your Eternity Season 3
Sub Airtime: Saturday at 7:45 am PT | Dub Airtime: Saturday at 1:00 pm PT
The Daily Life of the Immortal King Season 5
Sub Airtime: Saturday at 7:00 pm PT | Dub Airtime: TBA
SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes
Sub Airtime: Saturday at 6:00 pm PT
Digimon Beatbreak
Sub Airtime: Saturday at 7:00 pm PT
Case Closed (Detective Conan)
Sub Airtime: Saturday at 4:30 am PT
You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!
Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA
You and I Are Polar Opposites
Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA
Wash It All Away
Sub Airtime: January 5, Time TBA
Tune In to the Midnight Heart
Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA
Trigun Stargaze
Sub Airtime: January 10, Time TBA
There was a Cute Girl in the Hero’s Party, so I Tried Confessing to Her
Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA
The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom
Sub Airtime: January 11, Time TBA
The Outcast Season 6
Sub Airtime: January 1, Time TBA
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife
Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA
The Holy Grail of Eris
Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA
The Demon King's Daughter is Too Kind!!
Sub Airtime: January 6, Time TBA
The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer
Sub Airtime: January 4, Time TBA
Tamon's B-side
Sub Airtime: December 31, Time TBA
SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table
Sub Airtime: January 7, Time TBA
Roll Over And Die
Sub Airtime: January 8, Time TBA
Noble Reincarnation: Born Blessed, So I'll Obtain Ultimate Power
Sub Airtime: January 4, Time TBA
