Blue Lock Chapter 289: Exact release date, time and more

Blue Lock Chapter 289 is set to release soon, but fans will have to wait an extra week as the series takes a short break from its usual weekly schedule. The intense competition and high-stakes soccer action reached a boiling point, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next instalment. Blue Lock Chapter 289 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Also Read: Sakamoto Days: Exact release date, final trailer, where to watch and more

Blue Lock Chapter 289 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 289 will be dropped on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at midnight(JST), as reported by Kodansha's K Manga. Meanwhile, the worldwide release of the chapter is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The time of release will differ across the globe due to the different time zones followed. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the next chapter in time.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Tuesday January 21 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Tuesday January 21 British Summer Time 4 pm Tuesday January 21 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Tuesday January 21 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday January 21 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday January 21 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Wednesday January 22 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday January 22

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 289?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

Also Read: John Legend's wife, Chrissy Teigen shares her ‘scared’ experience amid Los Angeles wildfires

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 289?

The obvious move of the chapter is Bastard Munchen continues with his attack with a throw-in. However, it is yet to be seen how Michael Kaiser reacts to his partner's criticism after Michael Kaiser gives the death sentence to Alexis Ness.