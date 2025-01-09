Menu Explore
Blue Lock Chapter 289: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 09, 2025 11:39 PM IST

Read to know more about the Blue Lock Chapter 289 before its release.

Blue Lock Chapter 289 is set to release soon, but fans will have to wait an extra week as the series takes a short break from its usual weekly schedule. The intense competition and high-stakes soccer action reached a boiling point, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next instalment.

Blue Lock Chapter 289 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)
Blue Lock Chapter 289 release date revealed.(@Blue_Lock_En/X)

Blue Lock Chapter 289 release date and time

Blue Lock Chapter 289 will be dropped on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at midnight(JST), as reported by Kodansha's K Manga. Meanwhile, the worldwide release of the chapter is scheduled for Tuesday, January 21, 2025. The time of release will differ across the globe due to the different time zones followed. Fans can utilise the following table to catch the next chapter in time.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time8 amTuesdayJanuary 21
Eastern Daylight Time11 amTuesdayJanuary 21
British Summer Time4 pmTuesdayJanuary 21
Central European Summer Time5 pmTuesdayJanuary 21
Indian Standard Time8:30 pmTuesdayJanuary 21
Philippine Standard Time11 pmTuesdayJanuary 21
Japanese Standard Time12 amWednesdayJanuary 22
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 amWednesdayJanuary 22

Where to read Blue Lock Chapter 289?

The next chapter will be available to read manga reader service set up by Kodansha called K manga. Fans can gain access to the service through either a website or mobile application. However, the service is available only to those in the United States and a subscription will be required to read the latest chapter.

What to expect from Blue Lock Chapter 289?

The obvious move of the chapter is Bastard Munchen continues with his attack with a throw-in. However, it is yet to be seen how Michael Kaiser reacts to his partner's criticism after Michael Kaiser gives the death sentence to Alexis Ness.

