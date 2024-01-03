Chained Soldier Episode 1 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Are you ready to dive into a world of monsters, magic, and epic battles? Chained Soldier, the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Takahiro and Yohei Takemura's manga, is set to unleash its first episode on January 4, 2024. Here's everything you need to know about this dark fantasy series. Chained Soldier anime adaptation set to premiere on January 4, 2024.

Chained Soldier Episode 1 release date and time

The moment we've all been waiting for is just around the corner! Chained Soldier episode 1 is slated to hit the screens on January 4, 2024.

Where to watch Chained Soldier Episode 1

Wondering where you can catch the thrilling adventures of Chained Soldier? HIDIVE is your ticket to the action. The streaming service announced on October 11, 2023, that it acquired the rights to Chained Soldier, bringing the series to an international audience. Get ready to binge-watch your new favourite anime!

What is Chained Soldier anime about

Chained Soldier paints a picture of an alternate Japan where monsters threaten humanity. For those new to the Chained Soldier universe, the series revolves around Yuuki Wakura, a recent high school graduate caught in an alternate version of Japan teeming with monsters known as Shuuki. A magical peach tree grants women powers to combat these creatures.

Yuuki, after entering a monster portal, teams up with Kyouka Uzen, the commander of the 7th squad of the Demon Defense Force. Together, they face the relentless Shuuki and fight to save their world. With a unique twist on societal dynamics and the struggle for survival, viewers can expect an anime experience that blends action and drama seamlessly.

Chained Soldier characters to look out for

The talented cast bringing these characters to life includes:

Yuuki Wakura voiced by Yuya Hirose

Kyouka Uzen voiced by Akari Kito

Himari Azuma voiced by Yume Miyamoto

Shushu Suruga voiced by Mari Hino

Nei Okawamura voiced by Hina Tachibana

Chained Soldier trailer

Excitement peaked! Dive into the world of Chained Soldier with the recently released 30-second trailer. Watch out for Shushu Suruga, a member of the Anti-Demon Corps, showcasing her incredible ability to shrink or grow specific parts of her body. The animation and soundtrack provide a glimpse into the captivating series that awaits.