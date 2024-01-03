Delicious in Dungeon Episode 1 - Release date and time, where to watch, and more

If you're a fan of dungeons, dragons, and delectable delights, get ready for the mouthwatering journey that awaits in "Delicious in Dungeon." This anime adaptation of Ryoko Kui's manga is set to premiere on January 4, 2024, bringing a unique blend of dark fantasy, high adventure, and gourmet cooking to your screens. Let's dig into the details and uncover the savoury secrets of this delectable anime! Netflix brings manga sensation Delicious in Dungeon to screens in January 2024.(Netflix)

Delicious in Dungeon release date and time

Mark your calendars for January 4, 2024, as "Delicious in Dungeon" makes its debut on Tokyo MX and other networks in Japan. Netflix, your global anime hub, will simultaneously dub and stream the series every week starting on the same day. The series is set to run for two cours, concluding in June.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Where to watch Delicious in Dungeon

For Japanese viewers, catch it on Tokyo MX and other local networks. International fans, rejoice! Netflix has secured the licensing rights, ensuring that the culinary adventures will be served globally. Just fire up your Netflix account, and you're in for a treat every week.

What to expect from Delicious in Dungeon

Prepare your taste buds for a blend of fantasy, comedy, and tempting culinary experiences. As our adventurers journey into dungeons to rescue a fallen comrade, the anime is sure to serve up a hearty dose of humour, thrills, and unexpected recipes.

What is Delicious in Dungeon about

"Delicious in Dungeon" follows the adventures of Laios, Marcille, and Chilchuck as they embark on a perilous quest into a cursed subterranean realm. Their goal? To rescue a comrade and survive by showcasing their culinary skills amidst monstrous encounters. It's a unique take on dungeons, dragons, and dinner!

Also Read | Winter 2024 anime season - All anime releases of January and where to watch them

Characters to look out for in Delicious in Dungeon

Laios (Voiced by Kentarō Kumagai)

Marcille (Voiced by Sayaka Senbongi)

Chilchuck (Voiced by Asuna Tomari)

Delicious in Dungeon trailer

While there isn't an official trailer as of now, the anticipation is building. Keep an eye on official channels for a glimpse into the vibrant animation and the culinary wonders that await.

As we eagerly await the premiere of "Delicious in Dungeon," the combination of Studio Trigger's animation, a talented voice cast, and the delectable storyline promises an anime feast like no other.