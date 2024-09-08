 Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 delayed: Exact release date, time and more - Hindustan Times
Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 delayed: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 08, 2024 01:34 PM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 177.

The Chainsaw Man manga announced the release date of Chapter 177. In the previous chapter, the manga saw War Devil Yoru sacrifice her children Tank and Gun after she called them to fight against Pochita. Fans are anticipating her comeback to fight against Pochita in the next episode. Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 will be released in the next couple of weeks.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 will be released on Wednesday, September 18 (JST).(@Crunchyroll/X)

Also Read: My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 17: Exact release date, time and more

Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 release date and time

Shueisha MANGA Plus website announced that the manga will observe a break next week and the official release date of Chapter 177. The next chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 (JST). The episode will be released at midnight in Japan which will translate into a daytime release for most of the international fans. Chapter 177 will be released on Tuesday, September 17 for most of the international fans due to the difference in the time zone. The exact time of the release of the chapter will differ, therefore, fans can utilise the following schedule to know it in their respective country.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time8 AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time11 AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
British Summer Time4 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Central European Summer Time5 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 177?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga. Chapter 177 is also available Shonen Jump+ app, however, fans would require a subscription plan to access the chapter via this source.

Also Read: BTS’ RM lands his first-ever Spotify global top 10 spot as Neva Play’s ‘paved the way’ roars on trend

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 177?

While the possibility is bleak, a battle can be expected between War Devil Yoru and Chainsaw Devil Pochita in his Hero from Hell form. The first issue will likely focus on the two opponents feeling out each other’s capabilities and powers by landing blows. The chapter will also focus on Fumiko Mifune who’s got a developed mouth now and can lead a deal with the Aging Devil.

