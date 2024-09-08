Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 delayed: Exact release date, time and more
Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 177.
The Chainsaw Man manga announced the release date of Chapter 177. In the previous chapter, the manga saw War Devil Yoru sacrifice her children Tank and Gun after she called them to fight against Pochita. Fans are anticipating her comeback to fight against Pochita in the next episode. Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 will be released in the next couple of weeks.
Chainsaw Man Chapter 177 release date and time
Shueisha MANGA Plus website announced that the manga will observe a break next week and the official release date of Chapter 177. The next chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 18, 2024 (JST). The episode will be released at midnight in Japan which will translate into a daytime release for most of the international fans. Chapter 177 will be released on Tuesday, September 17 for most of the international fans due to the difference in the time zone. The exact time of the release of the chapter will differ, therefore, fans can utilise the following schedule to know it in their respective country.
|Timezone
|Local date and time
|Pacific Daylight Time
|8 AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|Eastern Daylight Time
|11 AM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|British Summer Time
|4 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|Central European Summer Time
|5 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|Indian Standard Time
|8:30 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|Philippine Standard Time
|11 PM, Tuesday, September 17, 2024
|Japanese Standard Time
|12 AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2024
|Australia Central Standard Time
|12:30 AM, Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 177?
The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga. Chapter 177 is also available Shonen Jump+ app, however, fans would require a subscription plan to access the chapter via this source.
What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 177?
While the possibility is bleak, a battle can be expected between War Devil Yoru and Chainsaw Devil Pochita in his Hero from Hell form. The first issue will likely focus on the two opponents feeling out each other’s capabilities and powers by landing blows. The chapter will also focus on Fumiko Mifune who’s got a developed mouth now and can lead a deal with the Aging Devil.
