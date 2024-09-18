Chainsaw Man Chapter 178: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

One of the fan favourite manga, Chainsaw Man announced the release date of Chapter 178. Fans are as curious as they are nervous about the release of the next chapter in the manga. These mixed emotions are rooted in the fact that War Devil Yoru who is about calls upon a higher power to defeat Pochita. Fans of the manga cannot wait to know who or what this higher power is going to be. Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 will be released on September 25 (JST).(@ChainsawShots/X)

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 release date and time

According to the official Shueisha MANGA Plus website, the next much-anticipated chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 25. The chapter will be released at midnight (JST) which means the international fans will catch Chapter 178 early in the morning on Tuesday, September 24. The exact time of the release will differ based on the viewer’s residential country. However, international fans can utilise the following table to catch the episode in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 178?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga. Chapter 178 is also available Shonen Jump+ app, however, fans would require a subscription plan to access the chapter via this source.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 178?

The next chapter will likely resume with the spotlight on what Yoru is trying to do with the Statue of Liberty. But given the manga writer, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s writing fashion, this will be presented in a roundabout way. A detailed history of something connected to the current situation of the manga from someone in a higher position in the United States government or their equal version of it is expected. It will likely come before revealing that yet another devil born from Yoru and war was kept in the Statue of Liberty.