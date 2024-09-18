Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByBhavika Rathore
Sep 18, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Read to know more about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 178.

One of the fan favourite manga, Chainsaw Man announced the release date of Chapter 178. Fans are as curious as they are nervous about the release of the next chapter in the manga. These mixed emotions are rooted in the fact that War Devil Yoru who is about calls upon a higher power to defeat Pochita. Fans of the manga cannot wait to know who or what this higher power is going to be.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 will be released on September 25 (JST).(@ChainsawShots/X)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 will be released on September 25 (JST).(@ChainsawShots/X)

Also Read: One Piece effect: French YouTuber climbs Mount Everest sporting Luffy's straw hat

Chainsaw Man Chapter 178 release date and time

According to the official Shueisha MANGA Plus website, the next much-anticipated chapter will be released on Wednesday, September 25. The chapter will be released at midnight (JST) which means the international fans will catch Chapter 178 early in the morning on Tuesday, September 24. The exact time of the release will differ based on the viewer’s residential country. However, international fans can utilise the following table to catch the episode in time, as reported by Sportskeeda.

TimezoneLocal date and time
Pacific Daylight Time8 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Eastern Daylight Time11 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024
British Summer Time4 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Central European Summer Time5 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Indian Standard Time8:30 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Philippine Standard Time11 PM, Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Japanese Standard Time12 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Australia Central Standard Time12:30 AM, Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 178?

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man will be available to read officially on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform and Viz Media’s official website. These sources provide free access to the latest chapter as well as the first and last three chapters of the manga. Chapter 178 is also available Shonen Jump+ app, however, fans would require a subscription plan to access the chapter via this source.

Also Read: Crunchyroll, world's largest anime library, added to Smart TV OS Vidaa

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 178?

The next chapter will likely resume with the spotlight on what Yoru is trying to do with the Statue of Liberty. But given the manga writer, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s writing fashion, this will be presented in a roundabout way. A detailed history of something connected to the current situation of the manga from someone in a higher position in the United States government or their equal version of it is expected. It will likely come before revealing that yet another devil born from Yoru and war was kept in the Statue of Liberty.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On