Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023: Cyberpunk Takes the Crown as Anime of the Year in Tokyo. Full list of winners here

In the bustling city of Tokyo, anime lovers gathered to witness Crunchyroll's 2023 Anime Awards. And the winner of the Anime of the Year award was none other than Cyberpunk: Edgerunners!

The anime adaptation of the action RPG Cyberpunk 2077 by CD-Projekt Red was brought to life by the talented folks at Studio Trigger. The series impressed both fans and critics alike with its stunning visuals and voice acting performances, winning not only the top prize but also the award for Best Voice Acting Performance in English.

But Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was not the only winner of the night. The final season of Attack on Titan took home Best Drama and Best Opening, while Spy x Family was awarded Best Comedy and Best New Show. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 won Best Film, showcasing the wide range of anime styles that were celebrated during the ceremony.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won the Anime of the Year award

The full list of winners includes Best Original Anime, Best Anime Character Design, Best Animation, Best New Anime Series, Best Continuing Anime Series, Best Anime Opening Sequence, Best Anime Ending Sequence, and Best Anime Score.

The Anime Awards have been held annually by Crunchyroll since 2017, honoring the best anime of the year as voted by the fans. It's a celebration of the incredible storytelling, artwork, and music that has made anime such a beloved medium around the world.

Here is the complete list of winners in different categories-

Best Anime Character Design

Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Animation

Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best New Anime Series

Winner: SPY x FAMILY

Winner: SPY x FAMILY

Best Continuing Anime Series

Winner: One Piece

Winner: One Piece

Best Anime Opening Sequence

Winner: “The Rumbling” by SiM, Storyboard and Direction from Takashi Kojima, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Winner: “The Rumbling” by SiM, Storyboard and Direction from Takashi Kojima, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Anime Ending Sequence

Winner: “Comedy” by Gen Hoshino, Storyboard and Direction from Atsushi Nishigori, SPY x FAMILY

Best Anime Score

Winner: Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Anime Film

Winner: JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

Best Anime Song

Winner: "The Rumbling" by SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Anime Director

Winner: Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Main Anime Character

Winner: Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Supporting Anime Character

Winner: Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best "Must Protect at All Costs" Anime Character

Winner: Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY

Best Action Anime

Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Comedy Anime

Winner: SPY x FAMILY

Best Drama Anime

Winner: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Fantasy Anime

Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc

Best Romance Anime

Winner: Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-

Best Voice Acting Performance (Japanese)

Winner: Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2

Best Voice Acting Performance (English)

Winner: Zach Aguilar, David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners