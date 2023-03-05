Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023: Cyberpunk Takes the Crown as Anime of the Year in Tokyo. Full list of winners here
In the bustling city of Tokyo, anime lovers gathered to witness Crunchyroll's 2023 Anime Awards. And the winner of the Anime of the Year award was none other than Cyberpunk: Edgerunners!
The anime adaptation of the action RPG Cyberpunk 2077 by CD-Projekt Red was brought to life by the talented folks at Studio Trigger. The series impressed both fans and critics alike with its stunning visuals and voice acting performances, winning not only the top prize but also the award for Best Voice Acting Performance in English.
But Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was not the only winner of the night. The final season of Attack on Titan took home Best Drama and Best Opening, while Spy x Family was awarded Best Comedy and Best New Show. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 won Best Film, showcasing the wide range of anime styles that were celebrated during the ceremony.
The full list of winners includes Best Original Anime, Best Anime Character Design, Best Animation, Best New Anime Series, Best Continuing Anime Series, Best Anime Opening Sequence, Best Anime Ending Sequence, and Best Anime Score.
The Anime Awards have been held annually by Crunchyroll since 2017, honoring the best anime of the year as voted by the fans. It's a celebration of the incredible storytelling, artwork, and music that has made anime such a beloved medium around the world.
Here is the complete list of winners in different categories-
Best Anime Character Design
Akira Matsushima, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Animation
Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best New Anime Series
Winner: SPY x FAMILY
Best Continuing Anime Series
Winner: One Piece
Best Anime Opening Sequence
Winner: “The Rumbling” by SiM, Storyboard and Direction from Takashi Kojima, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Anime Ending Sequence
Winner: “Comedy” by Gen Hoshino, Storyboard and Direction from Atsushi Nishigori, SPY x FAMILY
Best Anime Score
Winner: Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Anime Film
Winner: JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
Best Anime Song
Winner: "The Rumbling" by SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Anime Director
Winner: Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Main Anime Character
Winner: Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Supporting Anime Character
Winner: Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
Best "Must Protect at All Costs" Anime Character
Winner: Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
Best Action Anime
Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Comedy Anime
Winner: SPY x FAMILY
Best Drama Anime
Winner: Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Fantasy Anime
Winner: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Best Romance Anime
Winner: Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-
Best Voice Acting Performance (Japanese)
Winner: Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Best Voice Acting Performance (English)
Winner: Zach Aguilar, David Martinez in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners