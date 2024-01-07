High Card Season 2 Episode 1 - Exact release date and time, where to watch and more

Get ready for the royal card showdown! High Card Season 2 Episode 1 is hitting screens soon, and we've got the lowdown on the release date, where to watch, and more. High Card Season 2 Episode 1 release date is January 8, 2024, on Crunchyroll.

High Card Season 2 Episode 1 release date and time:

Mark your calendars! High Card Season 2 Episode 1 is set to drop on January 8, 2024. While the release time is yet to be officially announced, Crunchyroll typically unveils new content around 1:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). For your convenience, here are the expected release times in different time zones:

10:00 A.M. Pacific Time (PT)

1:00 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)

7:00 P.M. British Summer Time (BST)

8:00 P.M. Central European Summer Time (CEST)

12:30 A.M. Indian Standard Time (IST)

Where to watch High Card Season 2 Episode 1:

Don't miss out! Catch High Card Season 2 Episode 1 exclusively on Crunchyroll. To dive into the action, consider Crunchyroll's subscription plans: Fan ($7.99/month), Mega Fan ($9.99/month), and Ultimate Fan ($14.99/month).

Recap of the High Card Season 1:

In the first season, Finn, a skilled thief, embarks on a mission to collect 52 special cards scattered across the Fourland Kingdom. Facing challenges from rival groups like the Klondikes and Who's Who, Finn navigates a world of supernatural abilities and secret societies, all under the king's discreet command.

What to expect from High Card Season 2:

Get ready for more chaos! In Season 2, the Fourland Kingdom continues to grapple with the fallout of scattered X-Playing Cards. Pinochle, a top corporation, is on a mission to retrieve these powerful cards, aiming to restore order amidst citizens wielding unpredictable supernatural powers.

About the High Card Season anime:

The Fourland Kingdom, an island nation, holds 52 X-Playing Cards with unique supernatural abilities. When these cards spread across the country, chaos ensues. The king assigns Pinochle a mission to collect the scattered cards and bring back order, setting the stage for High Card's gripping narrative.

High Card Season 2 cast and characters to look out for:

The familiar voices are back! The cast includes Gen Sato as Finn Oldman, Toshiki Masuda as Chris Redgrave, Shun Horie as Leo Constantine Pinochle, and more. Get ready to dive back into the intriguing world of High Card with your favourite characters.

High Card Season 2 is set to elevate the card game to new heights. With a blend of suspense, supernatural abilities, and strategic battles, it promises to be a must-watch for anime enthusiasts