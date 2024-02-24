 My Hero Academia Chapter 415: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
My Hero Academia, one of the most famous fantasy drama manga series, is written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. Its first chapter came out in 2014, and since then, it has amassed a huge fan following. The anticipation for Chapter 415 has been brewing among fans after they saw Deku become more determined for his cause following Kudo’s first attack on Shigaraki’s consciousness. Here's what we know so far about the upcoming chapter:

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 is releasing shortly(X, formerly Twitter)
My Hero Academia Chapter 415 is releasing shortly(X, formerly Twitter)

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 release date and time

Chapter 415 is scheduled to be released on Monday, February 26, at 12 am JST. While a majority of fans will see the daytime arrival of the chapter on Sunday, Japanese and Australian audiences will be able to read it on Monday. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your timezone below:

TimezoneTimeDateDay
PST7 amFebruary 25Sunday
CST9 amFebruary 25Sunday
EST10 amFebruary 25Sunday
GMT3 pmFebruary 25Sunday
ACST1:30 amFebruary 26Monday

Where to read My Hero Academia Chapter 415?

Similar to other Shonen manga series like One Piece, fans can read My Hero Academia's upcoming chapter on Shueisha’s free MANGA Plus service, Viz Media’s official website, and Shueisha’s paid Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that the first two platforms are free, and the latter requires a subscription to read the chapters.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 415?

The upcoming chapter is most likely to begin with Shigaraki's recovery and his state of mind after the attack, which was seen in the previous chapter. However, the leaked spoilers shared on X, formerly Twitter, suggest that during an intense showdown between Deku and Shigarki, Eri will make an appearance.

