One Piece Chapter 1108: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Eiichiro Oda's One Piece is one of the most popular and longest-running manga series of all time. Its first chapter came out in 1997, and since then, it has amassed a huge fanbase. The series is approaching the conclusion of its Egghead arc, and Chapter 1108 is likely to reveal a key character's death. As we inch closer towards the release date of another chapter, here's all you need to know: The release date of One Piece Chapter 1108 has been confirmed(Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1108 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1108 is scheduled to arrive on Monday, February 26, at 12 am JST. While the time varies across different regions, most fans will see a daytime release on Sunday, February 25. Meanwhile, a majority of Asian and Australian fans should be able to read the chapter a day later, on Monday. You can find the exact release date and time per your timezone below:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Timezone Time Date Day PST 7 am February 25 Sunday CST 9 am February 25 Sunday EST 10 am February 25 Sunday GMT 3 pm February 25 Sunday ACST 1:30 am February 26 Monday

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1108?

One Piece fans can read the latest chapter on official sources like Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, and Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms are free, the latter requires a subscription for reading your favourite chapters.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1108?

The next chapter will provide more in-depth context to the current Egghead arc, as its conclusion has nearly reached. According to the spoilers for the chapter that were recently leaked on social media, the primary focus will be on Vegapunk and Luffy, along with his Straw Hats crew. Moreover, Chapter 1108 is expected to highlight the death of a key character. (You can read the full spoilers here: One Piece Chapter 1108 leaks hint…)