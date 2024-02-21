One Piece Episode 1095: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect

One Piece, one of the longest-running anime series, is back with another episode. Based on Eiichiro Oda's manga, the plot of One Piece mainly revolves around the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: The release date for One Piece Episode 1095 has been confirmed

When will One Piece Episode 1095 air?

Episode 1095, titled The Brain of a Genius, is scheduled to be released on Sunday, February 25, at 9:30 am JST. As the release dates vary across different regions, you can check out the exact time according to your timezone below:

Timezone Time Date Day PST 4:30 pm February 24 Saturday CST 6:30 pm February 24 Saturday EST 7:30 pm February 24 Saturday GMT 12:30 am February 25 Sunday ACST 11:00 am February 25 Sunday

One Piece Episode 1095 preview teaser:

The trailer for One Piece Episode 1095 was shared on the anime's official YouTube channel on Sunday, February 18.

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1095?

The episode will first be broadcast in Japan on networks like Fuji TV, which is the anime's original TV network. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. However, it is important to note that the streaming platform requires a subscription to watch the One Piece anime.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1095?

Since the previous episode ended with Shaka confessing to Monkey D. Luffy that his death was pertinent, Episode 1095 is expected to shine more light on that conversation. It also appeared that a fight was brewing in the final moments of Episode 1094, fans can likely see the Straw Hats battling Jinbe-esque Seraphim. Another set of speculative theories suggests that since the real Dr. Vegapunk's identity hasn't been revealed yet, the next episode could delve deeper into the said topic.