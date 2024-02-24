My Hero Academia Chapter 415 leaks: Deku taps Shigaraki's past; Eri runs into battle

Scheduled to drop on February 26 at 12 am JST, the next chapter of the undefeated fan-favourite manga series is closer than ever. Fans have been treated with My Hero Academia Chapter 415 leaks on social media before its official launch. These visually loud scans and actions map out what's to come next in the Deku vs Shigaraki battle. The pages of Chapter 414 resulted in a somewhat disappointing affair for the young hero. Deku vs Shigaraki becomes a walk down trauma memory lane in My Hero Academia Chapter 415.(Crunchyroll)

However, in the upcoming edition (titled ‘Rejection’), he will finally be able to weaken his opponent after spotting his weakness, as was hinted during the final moments of the 414th entry. According to My Hero Academia manga spoilers found online, here's what we've gathered:

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 spoilers

The previous chapter witnessed Shigaraki in a significantly triumphant position, with Deku's attacks failing to cause any laudable damage to the proclaimed bad guy.

The fight resumes with Tomura Shigaraki attacking first, and the scenes start clearing up for Yoichi, who notices Shigaraki and Deku's memories converging. However, during this dicey situation, Deku keeps powering all Quirks simultaneously, attempting to transfer Kudo into him immediately.

Despite his heavy attacks on Shigaraki, he barely scratches the surface, but then comes in the Smokescreen quirk, which caught Shigaraki off guard to some extent. Midoriya is finally able to plant some damage his way. But in the process, he taps into the memories of a young Shigaraki, also known as Tenko Shimura.

He observes him being at the disposal of a man in black attire, and it turns out to be All For One.

In a split scene, La Brava and Hatsume discuss Deku's paramount presence and why he must stay in the battle. One of the final showdowns turns in Shigaraki's favour as he continues terrorising civilians.

Fans can access the new chapter MHA 415 on the free platforms - Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s official website, whereas Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app requires a paid subscription.