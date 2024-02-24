 My Hero Academia Chapter 415 leaks: Deku taps young Shigaraki's memories - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Anime / My Hero Academia Chapter 415 leaks: Deku taps Shigaraki's past; Eri runs into battle

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 leaks: Deku taps Shigaraki's past; Eri runs into battle

ByAshima Grover
Feb 24, 2024 11:04 PM IST

My Hero Academia's author, Kohei Horikoshi, lists the current ‘Deku Overlay’ situation as pure ‘Carnage’.

 

Scheduled to drop on February 26 at 12 am JST, the next chapter of the undefeated fan-favourite manga series is closer than ever. Fans have been treated with My Hero Academia Chapter 415 leaks on social media before its official launch. These visually loud scans and actions map out what's to come next in the Deku vs Shigaraki battle. The pages of Chapter 414 resulted in a somewhat disappointing affair for the young hero.

Deku vs Shigaraki becomes a walk down trauma memory lane in My Hero Academia Chapter 415.(Crunchyroll)
Deku vs Shigaraki becomes a walk down trauma memory lane in My Hero Academia Chapter 415.(Crunchyroll)

However, in the upcoming edition (titled ‘Rejection’), he will finally be able to weaken his opponent after spotting his weakness, as was hinted during the final moments of the 414th entry. According to My Hero Academia manga spoilers found online, here's what we've gathered:

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

My Hero Academia Chapter 415 spoilers

The previous chapter witnessed Shigaraki in a significantly triumphant position, with Deku's attacks failing to cause any laudable damage to the proclaimed bad guy.

Also read: Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc promises only the best with epic showdown

The fight resumes with Tomura Shigaraki attacking first, and the scenes start clearing up for Yoichi, who notices Shigaraki and Deku's memories converging. However, during this dicey situation, Deku keeps powering all Quirks simultaneously, attempting to transfer Kudo into him immediately.

Despite his heavy attacks on Shigaraki, he barely scratches the surface, but then comes in the Smokescreen quirk, which caught Shigaraki off guard to some extent. Midoriya is finally able to plant some damage his way. But in the process, he taps into the memories of a young Shigaraki, also known as Tenko Shimura.

He observes him being at the disposal of a man in black attire, and it turns out to be All For One.

In a split scene, La Brava and Hatsume discuss Deku's paramount presence and why he must stay in the battle. One of the final showdowns turns in Shigaraki's favour as he continues terrorising civilians.

Fans can access the new chapter MHA 415 on the free platforms - Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service and Viz Media’s official website, whereas Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app requires a paid subscription.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On