My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6: Exact release date, time and more

The highly anticipated episode 6 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set to release soon, and fans are eager to see what comes next. The previous episode delved deep into Koichi and Pop’s shared history, revealing a touching moment from their past when Koichi saved Pop from drowning, unaware of her identity. As the two continued to face off against the Hardening Quirk Instant Villain, a new hero, Stendhal, appeared just in time to lend a hand. My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6 release date revealed.(@MHAOfficial/X)

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6 release date and time

According to the official website, My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6 is set to be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 11 pm in Japan. However, since release times vary by location, viewers are encouraged to check the official time zone schedule to find the precise airing time in their region. This ensures no one misses a moment of the action, no matter where they are.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 7 am Monday May 12 Eastern Daylight Time 1 am Monday May 12 British Summer Time 3 pm Monday May 12 Central European Summer Time 4 pm Monday May 12 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Monday May 12 Philippine Standard Time 10 pm Monday May 12 Japanese Standard Time 11 pm Monday May 12 Australia Central Standard Time 11:30 pm Monday May 12

Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6?

The latest episode of the anime will first air on local TV networks like Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV, before being broadcast later on BS NTV. The series will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, a Anime Store, and Lemino, among others. For international audiences, the show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6?

In episode 6 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, titled "Frontline," viewers can expect to see a tense confrontation unfold as Kuin Hachisuka approaches Stendhal with pictures of the Instant Villains. Kuin is likely eager to gauge how her creations fared in battle against the vigilantes.

The episode may also see Stendhal targeting Souga Kugizaki and the other Instant Villains, but in a surprising twist, Koichi, Pop, and Knuckleduster might not be on the offensive this time. Instead, they could find themselves working together to defend the villains from Stendhal’s pursuit.