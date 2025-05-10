Menu Explore
My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6: Exact release date, time and more

ByBhavika Rathore
May 10, 2025 01:30 PM IST

Read to know more about My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6 scheduled to release soon.

The highly anticipated episode 6 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set to release soon, and fans are eager to see what comes next. The previous episode delved deep into Koichi and Pop’s shared history, revealing a touching moment from their past when Koichi saved Pop from drowning, unaware of her identity. As the two continued to face off against the Hardening Quirk Instant Villain, a new hero, Stendhal, appeared just in time to lend a hand.

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6 release date revealed.(@MHAOfficial/X)
My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6 release date revealed.(@MHAOfficial/X)

My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6 release date and time

According to the official website, My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6 is set to be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 11 pm in Japan. However, since release times vary by location, viewers are encouraged to check the official time zone schedule to find the precise airing time in their region. This ensures no one misses a moment of the action, no matter where they are.

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amMondayMay 12
Eastern Daylight Time1 amMondayMay 12
British Summer Time3 pmMondayMay 12
Central European Summer Time4 pmMondayMay 12
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmMondayMay 12
Philippine Standard Time10 pmMondayMay 12
Japanese Standard Time11 pmMondayMay 12
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmMondayMay 12

Where to watch My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6?

The latest episode of the anime will first air on local TV networks like Tokyo MX and Yomiuri TV, before being broadcast later on BS NTV. The series will also be available on platforms like ABEMA, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, a Anime Store, and Lemino, among others. For international audiences, the show will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Vigilantes Episode 6?

In episode 6 of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, titled "Frontline," viewers can expect to see a tense confrontation unfold as Kuin Hachisuka approaches Stendhal with pictures of the Instant Villains. Kuin is likely eager to gauge how her creations fared in battle against the vigilantes. 

The episode may also see Stendhal targeting Souga Kugizaki and the other Instant Villains, but in a surprising twist, Koichi, Pop, and Knuckleduster might not be on the offensive this time. Instead, they could find themselves working together to defend the villains from Stendhal’s pursuit.

