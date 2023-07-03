Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections game: New trailer released at Anime Expo 2023

A new trailer for the Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections game is out now! It was unveiled by Bandai Namco Entertainment at Anime Expo on Saturday. The trailer, which highlights the game’s story, revealed two original characters Nanashi and Merz. It is available in both English and Japanese audio. Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections(Bandai Namco Entertainment/CyberConnect2)

With the help of anime scenes and in-game battles, the new game will allow players to experience selected scenes from Naruto’s childhood until his final battle with Sasuke. Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections is the seventh instalment of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series.

The game will introduce new playable ninjas such as Ashura and Indra along with the 124 characters from the previous games. Additionally, the game will also feature Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode) and Sasuke Uchiha (Supporting Kage). It has the largest roster of playable characters than any Ultimate Ninja STORM game in the past.

Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will be launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam this year.

The Naruto: Ultimate Ninja series is a series of 3-D fighting games. It is known as Naruto: Narutimate Hero in Japan. The games have been developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

The new game is the next entry in the Ninja Storm series after Naruto Shippūden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4. A mobile game titled Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Blazing was also released but removed from IOS and Android stores in February 2021.

Naruto Uzumaki is a young ninja who wants recognition from his peers and dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village. The manga series was written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto. It was later adapted into an anime television series produced by Pierrot and Aniplex.

The 220 episodes of Naruto were broadcasted from 2002-2007. A sequel series, Naruto: Shippuden, premiered in 2007 and ended in 2017, after 500 episodes. The story later continues with Naruto's son, Boruto Uzumaki, in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Boruto wishes to create his own ninja way instead of following his father's.

Besides the anime series, Pierrot has developed eleven movies and twelve original video animations (OVAs). The franchise also includes light novels, video games, and trading cards developed by several companies. Naruto is one of the most popular manga and anime series worldwide.