One Piece Day 2024: Schedule, when, where to watch and more

One Piece Day has officially been recognised by the Japan Anniversary Association and is being celebrated. The designated One Piece Day is July 22, however, the two-day celebration is scheduled on August 9 and August 10, 2024. One Piece Day 2024 will be celebrated on August 9, 2024 and August 10, 2024

This year’s celebration of One Piece will be more monumental than ever before as the series completed 25 years of a successful run this year. The Silver Jubilee celebration of the series will include exciting panels, live performances, concerts, and much more. The celebrations will be held at the Exhibition Area Open Stage and will be live-streamed for fans on YouTube.

What to expect from One Piece Day 2024?

According to Crunchyroll, Bandai Namco has reassured that the two-day celebration will include numerous events to celebrate 25 years of the series. The entertainment company along with Shueisha and Toei Animation will host the third annual One Piece fest this year. While some performances and events will be free for everyone, others such as the One Piece Day Special Live concerts will require an admission fee.

Fans can expect performances by Maki Otsuki, Hiroshi Kitadani, and the Japanese voice cast of Straw Hats and Dr. Vegapunk and his satellites, as reported by Screen Rant. And live concerts by artists like Ado, GRe4N BOYZ, Mori Calliope, BE:FIRST and many more for which tickets are available on Stagecrowd.

When and where to watch One Piece Day 2024 celebrations?

The performances at the exhibition hall will be live-streamed for the world to see on One Piece’s official YouTube Channel. The celebrations will be live-streamed for overseas fans on both days at 07:00 pm and 06:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time, respectively. The cost of a one-day pass for each day is priced at $24 and two-day passes at $42.

Schedule for Day 1

The performances from Day 1(Saturday, August 9) will include GRe4N BOYZ, Mori Calliope, Maki Otsuki, and Hiroshi Kitadani. The schedule of the day is as follows:

7:00 PM (PDT): Opening & live performance by Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki, hosted by Ryusei Ikuta

7:15 PM - 8:05 PM (PDT): Top 100 Best Scenes Poll by Production Team

9:15 PM - 9:45 PM (PDT): One Piece World Figure Colosseum

11:30 PM (PDT): One Piece Bounty Rush, 2nd Extreme Treasure Festival Tournament Finals

12:45 AM (PDT): News Corner

Schedule for day 2

The performances from Day 2(Sunday, August,10) will include Ado and BE:FIRST appearing alongside Maki Otsuki and Hiroshi Kitadani to continue the fun ride on the second day. The schedule of the day is as follows:

6:00 PM (PDT): Opening & live performance by Hiroshi Kitadani and Maki Otsuki, hosted by Ryusei Ikuta

6:15 PM - 6:45 PM(PDT): Behind the Scenes of the Production of The One Piece Remake

8:00 PM - 8:45 PM (PDT): UT (Uniqlo) x One Piece Special Stage featuring Vegapunk Voice Cast

9:30 PM - 10:15 PM (PDT): One Piece Card Game Special Battle Stage

11:00 PM - 11:45 PM (PDT): Announcement of Finalists for the 6th One Piece Knowledge King Competition

12:30 AM - 1:55 AM (PDT): "Straw Hats Space" Radio Show Live Recording + Ending featuring Straw Hat Voice Cast