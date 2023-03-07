Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun manga simulpubbed for global fans

Yen Press has announced that it will begin simulpubbing the manga Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun by Iro Aida simultaneously with its Japanese releases. On March 7, the digital platforms will release chapters 92-95 of the company's work. This news is sure to excite fans of the popular manga series who have been eagerly waiting for the latest updates.

The storyline of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

The story of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun revolves around Nene Yashiro, an occult-loving high school girl who ventures into the haunted bathroom of Kamome Academy, where she meets Hanako-san. According to rumours, Hanako-san is one of the Seven Mysteries of the school and can grant any wish when summoned. However, the Hanako-san she meets is nothing like what she expected. Kamome Academy's Hanako-san is a boy!

The manga series was launched in Square Enix's G Fantasy magazine in 2014, and since then, it has gained immense popularity among fans of the supernatural genre. The series currently has 19 compiled book volumes, with the 99th chapter having been released in Japan last month.

The anime adaptation of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun

In January 2020, the manga was adapted into an anime series, which had 12 episodes. Funimation provided both English-subtitled and English-dubbed versions of the series for streaming. Fans were excited to see their favourite characters come to life on screen, and the anime received rave reviews.

The Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun anime project is "restarting"

In December, the official website of the anime adaptation announced that the project was "restarting." This announcement has raised the expectations of fans even higher, and they are eagerly waiting for more news on this front.

The significance of simulpubbing

The simulpubbing of Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun by Yen Press is a significant development for fans of the manga series. Simulpubbing refers to the practice of publishing new chapters of a manga simultaneously with their Japanese releases. This practice enables fans outside Japan to stay up-to-date with the latest developments in the series and eliminates the need to wait for translations.