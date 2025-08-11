Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles — The Hundred 2025 Match 10 live: When and where to watch

Birmingham Phoenix are set to clash against Oval Invincibles in Match 10 of the ongoing The Hundred Men's Competition 2025 at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday. The Phoenix are currently in the penultimate position of the points table with two back-to-back losses in the tournament. Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles(The Hundred/X)

Meanwhile, their opponents, the Invincibles, are leading the table with two consecutive wins. Their NRR is +3.133, which is outstanding. Even though the tournament has just started, Oval Invincibles have played some quality cricket to remain in the top position.

Phoenix played their first match against the Trent Rockets and lost the game by six wickets, they lost the second match to Southern Brave by nine wickets. Interestingly, the Invincibles played their first match against the London Spirit and won it by six wickets. In their second match against the Manchester Originals, they won by nine wickets. The stats look quite similar but it inclines more towards the Invincibles.

However, Birmingham Phoenix will look forward to getting their first win of the tournament, while the Invincibles will want to carry on the winning momentum. This will make the contest thrilling for the fans as well.

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

The Indian fans watch all the matches of The Hundred Men's Competition 2025 on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Apart from that, they can also enjoy the match LIVE on Sony Sports Network Channels on Television.

Match timings are mostly in the late evening IST, with single-header games starting around 11:00 PM IST and double-headers kicking off from 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM IST, respectively.

Match Details:

Match: Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles, 10th Match

Date: Tuesday, 12th August 2025

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Squads

Birmingham Phoenix Squad: Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Aneurin Donald, Joe Clarke (wk), Liam Livingstone (c), Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Freddie McCann, Liam Patterson-White, Louis Kimber, Chris Wood, Tom Helm

Oval Invincibles Squad: Will Jacks, Tawanda Muyeye, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c & wk), Donovan Ferreira, Tom Curran, Rashid Khan, Nathan Sowter, Saqib Mahmood, Jason Behrendorff, Jordan Clark, Miles Hammond, Gus Atkinson, George Scrimshaw, Zafar Gohar