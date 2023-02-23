Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 100 crore box office collection can't be benchmark for every Bollywood film after the pandemic: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

100 crore box office collection can't be benchmark for every Bollywood film after the pandemic: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

bollywood
Published on Feb 23, 2023 11:08 AM IST

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari talks about the need for filmmakers to keep adapting to new demands, adding that a ₹100 crore box office collection cannot be a benchmark.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has also written a novel titled Mapping Love. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has also written a novel titled Mapping Love. (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has said that filmmakers must adapt to the changing content consumption and the ‘language of the audience’, adding that earning 100 crore at the box office cannot be the new benchmark for every film. She was talking about how the consumption of content has changed over the past few years. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan calls Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari 'maalkin' as she directs him on KBC)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for making content that works with the audiences, and also highlights the reality of our society. Some of her films include Nil Battey Sannata and Panga.

In a recent interview, Ashwiny told ETimes, "At one point of time, we were telling slice-of-life stories and small-town films were working. Maybe, now we have grown beyond that and there are new ways of telling stories. Lots of unconventional stories are being told, and also a lot of technology has come into play and changed the way we are making films. It helps in the way the audience sinks into a story. Yes, it’s important for us to adapt as filmmakers and understand the language of the audience."

She added, “I don’t think 100 crore can be the new benchmark for every film, especially post-pandemic. Not all storytellers are making big films or films with established stars or have the kind of budgets that some do. I feel it is important to encourage more storytellers to come forward, but we can’t have a young director worry about box-office numbers. That can’t be the barometer.”

She further said that everything - right from a film's budget to the box office numbers - are all available in the public domain. It is also a well-known fact that a big star's film will be high on budget, but not all filmmakers and producers make the same kind of cinema.

Ashwiny's recent directorial outing was also her debut on the digital platforms. She directed the SonyLIV web series Faadu which featured Pavail Gulati as a poet who aspires to reach his goals faster than time. Saiyami Kher also essayed the role of a poetess in the show.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ashwiny iyer tiwari
ashwiny iyer tiwari
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out