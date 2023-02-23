100 crore box office collection can't be benchmark for every Bollywood film after the pandemic: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has said that filmmakers must adapt to the changing content consumption and the ‘language of the audience’, adding that earning ₹100 crore at the box office cannot be the new benchmark for every film. She was talking about how the consumption of content has changed over the past few years. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan calls Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari 'maalkin' as she directs him on KBC)

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for making content that works with the audiences, and also highlights the reality of our society. Some of her films include Nil Battey Sannata and Panga.

In a recent interview, Ashwiny told ETimes, "At one point of time, we were telling slice-of-life stories and small-town films were working. Maybe, now we have grown beyond that and there are new ways of telling stories. Lots of unconventional stories are being told, and also a lot of technology has come into play and changed the way we are making films. It helps in the way the audience sinks into a story. Yes, it’s important for us to adapt as filmmakers and understand the language of the audience."

She added, “I don’t think ₹100 crore can be the new benchmark for every film, especially post-pandemic. Not all storytellers are making big films or films with established stars or have the kind of budgets that some do. I feel it is important to encourage more storytellers to come forward, but we can’t have a young director worry about box-office numbers. That can’t be the barometer.”

She further said that everything - right from a film's budget to the box office numbers - are all available in the public domain. It is also a well-known fact that a big star's film will be high on budget, but not all filmmakers and producers make the same kind of cinema.

Ashwiny's recent directorial outing was also her debut on the digital platforms. She directed the SonyLIV web series Faadu which featured Pavail Gulati as a poet who aspires to reach his goals faster than time. Saiyami Kher also essayed the role of a poetess in the show.

