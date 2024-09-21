5 hidden gems in Kareena Kapoor's filmography we want to see re-release, from Dev to Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Join us as we revisit these hidden films and relive the early days of Kareena's career.

Refugee

Kareena Kapoor's cinematic journey began in 2000 with the critically acclaimed drama, Refugee, alongside Abhishek Bachchan. It is interesting to note that Kareena chose Refugee over Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai as her debut vehicle. The film was directed by JP Dutta. It told the story of an Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch. The powerful drama showcased Kareena's eagerness to take on complex roles, a trait that has defined her journey.

Dev

Kareena Kapoor's poignant performance in Govind Nihalani's Dev (2004) serves as a reminder that screen time doesn't always dictate impact. As Aaliya, a young Muslim woman navigating communal violence and personal tragedy, Kareena brought quiet intensity to the film's turbulent landscape. Dev also featured Fardeen Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Om Puri. Her contribution solidified her reputation as an actor capable of conveying complexity beyond screen time.

Yuva

Mani Ratnam’s directorial film came with a star-studded cast with Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, and Esha Deol. Released in 2004, Yuva looked into the interconnected lives of three young men who came from diverse backgrounds. It is set against a political backdrop, and discusses various issues such as love, youth mindset and societal change. The film was later remade in Tamil with the title Aayutha Ezhuthu with Suriya, R Madhavan, and Siddharth in the lead roles.

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

Set amidst the romantic fervour of Valentine's week, Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu tells the unconventional tale of two strangers, After a chance meeting, Rahul (Imran Khan) and Riana (Kareena Kapoor) spend the night drinking, which culminates in a spontaneous wedding. As they navigate the annulment process, Rahul finds himself smitten with Riana's carefree spirit.

However, in a surprising twist, Riana's affection for Rahul remains platonic, confining him to the friend zone. The film's conclusion explores the bittersweet acceptance of unrequited love, leaving Rahul holding onto hope that Riana's feelings might one day evolve beyond friendship. Helmed by Shakun Batra and produced by Karan Johar, the film was released in the year 2012. It received positive feedback from the audience, but didn’t elicit expected response at the box office.

Ajnabee

Apart from Kareena, the film started Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Bipasha Basu. The film struck a chord among the viewers for its story which was viewed as ahead of the time. It was directed by the famous filmmaker duo Abbas-Mastan. Ajnabee was released in cinema halls on September 21, 2001.