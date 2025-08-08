50 years of Sholay | Javed Akhtar says film's success can't be explained: 'Mujhe maloom hota to doosri nahi likh leta'

On August 15, 1975, India celebrated 28 years of its freedom. It was a Friday, and quite a few films released in theatres, largely to bank on the Independence Day weekend. Among them was an action drama that initially fell flat at the box office, finding few takers. But over the next few weeks, months, and years, it redefined the cultural impact of cinema in India, emerging as arguably the most impactful and greatest Hindi film ever made. That was Sholay, the 'curry western' from Ramesh Sippy. Javed Akhtar co-wrote Sholay along with Salim Khan. The film completes 50 years this month.

But before Sippy held the reins, Sholay originated in the minds of the superstar screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. Having already delivered a superhit in Zanjeer, Salim-Javed were on a high when they pitched Sholay to Sippy. As the iconic film completes 50 years of its release, Javed Akhtar, one-half of the writers of Sholay, discusses its birth, legacy, and inexplicable success.

On the reason behind Sholay's success

Ask him why Sholay was such a huge success, and the writer replies in his trademark style, "Agar mujhe maloom hota toh main doosri Sholay nahin likh leta (If I knew the formula, would I not write a second Sholay)." The veteran writer and lyricist explains, "Charisma can never be defined, whether in a person or in a piece of art, whether it's a film or a song. If you are able to solve and decode what it is, then it is no longer charisma. We try to rationalise and analyse everything, and find logic in things. But sometimes, there is none. You can analyse it and find reasons and rules for something working, but the same rules can apply to other things that did not work. Charisma is an unknown factor that is very difficult to understand."

Sholay was not just a milestone for Hindi cinema, but proved to be a turning point in Salim-Javed's journey as well, turning them into Bollywood's most in-demand writers. "Two films of ours released that year - Deewar and Sholay. Naturally, our lives changed. We were able to earn money, make a name for ourselves, and build a standing in the industry. 1975 was a very important year in our lives," recalls Javed Akhtar.

On not overanalysing Sholay

Sholay went on to gross over ₹30 crore at the box office. If adjusted for inflation today, it would be over ₹3000 crore, making it Indian cinema's biggest hit. It sold more tickets than any other film, had the highest number of golden jubilees, and, before Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge began its love affair with Maratha Mandir, also held the record for being the longest-running Indian film.

Others may analyse and even overanalyse Sholay's success, but Javed does not. "Reminiscing about old things too much is a waste," he says curtly, adding, "Your work is like your children. Whatever they achieved is not always because of you. These films become immortal not just because of you. Thousands and millions of people are involved in it. They liked it and connected with it, which is why it became so big. On paper or in camera, it was not this big. When millions of people identify with it, a work of art becomes big then."

Sholay starred Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles. A story of revenge and love, it remains one of the most oft-quoted and watched Indian films ever.