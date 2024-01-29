 69th Filmfare Awards: Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah share Best Actress (Critics) award | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
69th Filmfare Awards: Rani Mukerji, Shefali Shah share Best Actress (Critics) award

ANI |
Jan 29, 2024 09:28 AM IST

Actor Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance in the drama film 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): Actor Rani Mukerji and Shefali Shah won the Best Actress (Critics) awards at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

This year's grand award function was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Rani won the Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance in 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Shefali, on the other hand, won the title for her performance in the film 'Three of Us'.

Talking about 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway', Directed by Ashima Chibber the film talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

The film received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Earlier expressing her happiness about the film's success, Rani told ANI, "It always feels great to see stories of our Indian women being heard globally. I have always tried my best to take the stories of our Indian women to a global platform. I am an Indian woman and know our powers...so I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work."

Rani further said that a good film will always resonate with people.

"If your content is good then it will definitely find its audience irrespective of the medium. By gods grace, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway has found its audience! I am really happy to see people showering love on our film," she added.

Talking about 'Three of Us' Directed by Avinash Arun, the film tells the tale of Shailaja Desai (Shefali Shah), a former Mumbai high court clerk, who grapples with a degenerative brain disease slowly erasing her past. The film follows her courageous quest to relive her childhood memories with the help of her childhood friend and sweetheart, Pradip Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat). (ANI)

