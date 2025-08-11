8 years of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Revisiting Akshay Kumar’s social comedy films

With the eighth anniversary of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha today, on August 11, 2025, it's a fitting moment to reflect on Akshay Kumar's career decisions that skilfully blended comedy with powerful social messages. While entertaining audiences, the actor's portrayals have prompted discussions on cleanliness, faith, legal principles, period hygiene, family values, and education. Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha

Here are some of Akshay Kumar's most notable social comedy films

The social comedy Toilet: Ek Prem Katha dealt with the problem of women's lack of access to toilets and open defecation in rural India. The story, based on real events, follows a newlywed husband as he attempts to construct a toilet for his bride (Bhumi Pednekar) in the face of cultural opposition. It was a hit at the box office and sparked discussions about the need for personal hygiene because of its blend of comedy, romance, and social messages.

Khatta Meetha was a political satire that highlighted the difficulties caused by incompetence and corruption in the local government. The film starred Akshay Kumar as a small-time contractor who faced moral quandaries, familial strife, and bureaucratic red tape. By quietly highlighting the shortcomings of public administration, the film's comedic tone illuminated the average man's hardships.

Akshay Kumar played the role of a contemporary Krishna in the film OMG – Oh My God!, which follows an atheist shopkeeper (Paresh Rawal) who sues God following the destruction of his store in an earthquake. As a critique of religious consumerism, naive faith, and superstition, the film deftly blended comedy elements with judicial drama. It was a career highlight for Akshay due to its humorous tone and daring storyline.

Jolly LLB 2 marked the second installment in the legal drama franchise, featuring Akshay Kumar as a struggling lawyer who transforms into a champion of justice. The film dealt with serious topics, including police encounters and the abuse of authority, while also delivering numerous hilarious moments. It amused and stimulated thought thanks to its combination of satire, legal tension, and wit.

Inspired by the true story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a social entrepreneur who made a difference in rural India by making sanitary napkins inexpensive, Pad Man depicts the impact of this product on menstruation hygiene. By combining comic timing with a serious social message, Akshay Kumar's performance helped dispel stigmas associated with menstruation and promote healthy dialogue about women's health.

Focussing on the relationship between a brother and his sisters, Raksha Bandhan was a family drama with some comic overtones. Dowry traditions also caused mental and financial pressure, which the film touched on. Akshay Kumar's portrayal brought to light the loving and difficult aspects of sibling relationships.

In OMG 2, the spiritual sequel to OMG – Oh My God!, Akshay Kumar portrayed a heavenly messenger of Lord Shiva. This time around, the story used comedy to bring attention to a serious societal issue: the need for sex education in schools. The film's use of humour to normalise a delicate topic and its audacious subject matter both earned them praise.