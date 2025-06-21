80-year-old Dharmendra lists benefits of yoga, talks about himself: 'People call me old, but I'm still young'

On the occasion of the 11th International Day of Yoga, veteran actor Dharmendra reflected on the significance of yoga, its deep roots in Indian civilisation, and how it has positively influenced his own life. Dharmendra spoke to ANI about the tradition of yoga and how it has become a vital part of personal and global well-being. (Also Read | Dharmendra pokes fun at drama around kiss with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) Dharmendra, now in his 80s, expressed his continued enthusiasm for life and work despite the passing years.

The actor credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for championing yoga worldwide, alongside yoga guru Ramdev, who played an instrumental role in making yoga a global phenomenon. "I think Modi ji started it, and before that, Ramdev ji also began this movement. Many people from other countries wanted to patent it, but it didn't happen. This is our civilisation, our culture, which has been going on for centuries. And it is necessary," Dharmendra said.

The actor emphasised that yoga is not just an exercise but a powerful remedy for various health issues. "Yoga can cure many diseases. If you have breathing problems, remember that health is wealth," he added, underlining yoga's role in both physical and mental wellness.

The actor, who has long been associated with strength and vitality on screen, shared that his connection to fitness and health has been a lifelong pursuit.

"I used to dream of working hard and cycling. I would see my reflection in film posters and ask myself, 'What am I going to achieve?' I used to wake up at night and dream, and when I woke up in the morning, I would ask the mirror," the actor said.

Dharmendra also emphasised that maintaining a balanced mind and body has been crucial for his longevity in the demanding world of cinema.

This year's International Yoga Day celebrations also saw Prime Minister Modi participating in a mass yoga session at the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline.

Over 300,000 individuals joined him, reinforcing this year's theme--Yoga for One Earth, One Health.

PM Modi, addressing the gathering, hailed yoga as a gift "beyond age" that unites humanity across all boundaries. He stressed that yoga belongs to everyone, regardless of age, background, or physical ability, and praised the health and harmony it fosters globally.

The United Nations had declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga in 2014, after India proposed the initiative at the General Assembly.