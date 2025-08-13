Aamir Khan charged 20 crore for Rajinikanth's Coolie? Superstar's fees for cameo revealed

Rajinikanth's fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Coolie, with the countdown to the film in full swing. The film features a star-studded cast, and one of the highlights is Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who has already grabbed attention with his intense avatar as Dahaa in the trailer. There have been reports that the actor has charged ₹20 crore for his cameo. However, a report in India Today has now confirmed his actual fee for the film. Aamir Khan charges this amount for Rajinikanth's Coolie.

Aamir Khan's fees for Coolie

Aamir is set to have a 15-minute role in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. Sources close to the actor told the publication that Aamir hasn't charged anything for the film. "Aamir Khan has a lot of love and respect for Rajinikanth and the team of Coolie. He instantly said yes to the project without even hearing the complete narration. This cameo is his way of showing his love to the team, and he has not charged anything for his role," the source said.

Earlier, during the audio and trailer launch event of the film in Hyderabad, Aamir revealed why he said yes to the film, stating, "Lokesh came to meet me. I didn’t know why he was coming to meet me. He said, ‘It’s for Coolie. I want you to do a role in the film.’ The moment I got to know it’s Coolie and Rajini Sir’s film… after many, many years, probably for the first time, I have said yes to a film without hearing the script, without hearing anything.”

About Coolie

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj in lead roles, alongside Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat and Charle in supporting roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film marks Rajinikanth's 171st as a lead actor and is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14. It will clash with YRF-backed War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles.