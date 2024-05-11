Aamir Khan to Ashutosh Rana: Actors who have been deepfaked during election campaigns

Deepfake is a growing concern in the online world as it affects even public figures. The misuse of digital technology has led to the creation of various manipulated audio and video clips of Bollywood celebrities. Recently, Ashutosh Rana had to clarify his stance on a fake viral video where he was seen supporting a political party. Many other actors have also been targeted by deepfake videos during election campaigns and their authenticity has been questioned. (Also read: Ashutosh Rana opens up on his deepfake video supporting political party) Actors like Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Rana have been victims of deepfake videos during election campaigns.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh recently visited Varanasi to promote Indian artisans. During his visit, an AI-enabled tool was used to generate audio. A manipulated video clip went viral, showing Ranveer criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for unemployment and inflation. The fake audio ended with the actor urging his fans to vote for Congress.

Ranveer took immediate action against the deepfake video. His team confirmed that they have filed a police complaint and an FIR was lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer. A spokesperson of the actor was quoted saying, “Yes, we have filed the police complaint and FIR has been lodged against the handle that was promoting the AI-generated deepfake video of Ranveer Singh,” as reported by NDTV.

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan's deepfake video showcased the actor warning people against ‘jumla’. In the viral clip, the actor said, “There are two types of guarantees in these elections - good and bad. The bad news is that once again, 'jumle waade' (catchphrase promises) have been made to ruin your life. But the good news is that this time, there are '5 Nyay' (five justices) for your development.” As the video ended, it highlighted Congress party's logo with the text 'Vote for Nyay, Vote for Congress'. The doctored video was from a decade-old episode of Aamir's social-awareness show, Satyamev Jayate.

Aamir's team later issued a clarification on the fake video which read, “We want to clarify that Mr. Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections. We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police.”

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun's fake video created a lot of hoopla on social media. The actor was shown standing on an open-top car with his wife Sneha Reddy. While sharing the clip, the caption read as, “Allu Arjun is in the fray for the honour of Congress.” It was later clarified that it was a 2022 video when Allu Arjun represented India at the India Day Parade in New York.

Ashutosh Rana

Ashuotsh Rana had to issue a detailed statement on the deepfake video which showed him supporting BJP In an interview with India Today, he said, “This is not something new. This is 'Maya Yudh', and we have been fighting it since Ramayana days. Remember how during the fight between Laxman and Meghnath, the former saw multiple avatars of Ravana's son? This has been around for ages but we are witnessing it right now. One needs to be cautious about how things could turn out. But people who know you will never question you. And the ones who do will never be satisfied with your response. They have already formed an image in their mind, and whatever you do will never matter to them.” Ashutosh pointed out how AI can lead to a person's “character assassination” in the present times.

Earlier, actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif were also victims of deepfake technology.