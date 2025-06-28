Aamir Khan shares why audience should ‘back unique stories’ days after Sitaare Zameen Par's release: 'If you only...'

Actor Aamir Khan, whose film Sitaare Zameen Par released in theatres recently, has spoken about people loving all kinds of stories. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Aamir shared that if people watch only action films, then even filmmakers will only focus on such stories. Aamir Khan in a still from Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan talks about stories liked by cinema-goers

Aamir opened up on why the audience should support "unique stories" days after Sitaare Zameen Par hit the theatres. He said, “People love stories. All kinds of stories. If you only support action films, that’s all filmmakers will make. And then you will have to watch only action movies in theatres. If you like all types of films and want to watch all types of films, go to theatres. Your support gives creators the freedom to tell diverse stories."

“Studios often command us to make a certain kind of film, and we have to follow. But when audiences back unique stories, it gives us the strength to create what’s in our hearts,” he added.

HT review of Sitaare Zameen Par

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par is a heartfelt product, meant to be experienced in a packed theatre. The collective laughter, the silent sniffles, and more, enhance the film’s impact. It may not shine as brightly as its predecessor, but these Sitaare light up the screen in their own beautiful way."

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Headlined by Aamir, the film has been directed by RS Prasanna. Sitaare Zameen Par also stars Genelia D'Souza alongside newcomers Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.

The film features Aamir in the role of a basketball coach, who mentors ten differently-abled individuals. It is produced by Aamir alongside Aparna Purohit and Ravi Bhagchandka. It released in theatres on June 20 and is a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed 2007 movie Taare Zameen Par.