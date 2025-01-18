Abhishek Bachchan on raising Aaradhya: ‘A parent should lead and teach by example’

What did Abhishek say

During an interview with CNBC-TV18, Abhishek spoke about raising his daughter and the values he wants to instil in her. He said, “You spend a lifetime trying to search for who you are. But there are certain values that you should stand by. And if you can manage to be recognised and remembered by those values, I think you have led a successful life. That’s kind of how I was brought up. These are the things that I’ve seen my parents do and I hope I am able to do the same for my daughter.”

Abhishek feels parents aren’t always the best teachers for their children, adding, “I don’t know if parents are the best teachers, I am on the fence for that. I think our emotions and desire for our children to get it right, succeed, and not hurt themselves come in the way. Our emotions towards them maybe colour our judgement. A parent should lead and teach by example. Today, whatever I have learnt and imbibed from my parents is by seeing the way they conduct themselves. Not necessarily by what they told me I should be doing. Thankfully, they have given me the freedom to take my own decisions. But if I am ever stuck, I would still sit back and say, ‘What would my dad have done?’ If he or my mom approached this scene, for example”.

In fact, he admitted that he continues to take inspiration from his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Abhishek said his father, who is 82, starts shooting at 7 a.m., and he wants to lead by his example. Abhishek admitted that when he is 82, he wants his daughter to be able to say that about him as well.

About the couple

After months of speculation about trouble brewing in their life, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan quashed the buzz by making a rare appearance together at their daughter’s school event in Mumbai last month. Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, born on November 16, 2011.

Rumours about tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek began in July last year when the former and her daughter arrived for Anant Ambani's wedding separately from the rest of the family, including Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Nanda. It led to speculation about their separation.

What’s next for Abhishek

Abhishek is all set to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King. The film also stars Suhana Khan and Abhay Verma. Apart from this, he also has Remo D'Souza’s Be Happy in the pipeline, which follows the journey of Shiv Rastogi, a father determined to support his daughter's dream of performing on a major dance reality show.