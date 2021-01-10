After gol gappe and pizza, Anushka Sharma enjoys a Sindhi feast at home

Anushka Sharma is looking forward to the arrival of her first child with cricketer husband Virat Kohli. The actor is currently satisfying her food cravings by gorging on one delicacy after another. She has now shared a glimpse of her Sindhi feast.

Anushka took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of multiple dishes spread on the dining table. Showing gratitude to a friend for providing the same, the actor wrote, "Thank you @jayeshlk for this ultimate Sindhi brunch!"

Anushka Sharma has been enjoying pizza, gol gappe and Sindhi food at home.





The Sui Dhaaga actor has been regularly sharing glimpses of her treats at home. On Friday, she had shared a picture of a coconut in her hand and captioned it, "What a creation God.” This was followed by a picture of gol gappe served with tamarind water and peas. "Go big at home," she wrote in caption.

A day before, she had stepped out with Virat to buy pizza. Sharing a picture of half-eaten pizza, she wrote, “Go big or go home.” While Virat was seen in winter casuals, Anushka was in a full-sleeves t-shirt dress.





Besides gorging on spicy food, Anushka has also been working on her fitness during the pregnancy. She had recently shared a boomerang video of her walking on a treadmill at home.

Also read: Fighter teaser: Hrithik Roshan announces 1st film with Deepika Padukone, she says 'dreams really do come true'





In December last year, Anushka had surprised her friends and fans by sharing a glimpse of her headstand despite the baby bump. She was seen performing the headstand with Virat supporting her legs beside the wall. She had written along with it, "This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one. #throwback . P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant(after a certain stage) barring twists & extreme forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session. I'm so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON