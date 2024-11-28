Aishwarya Rai’s ‘bhabhi' claps back at those who said she uses actor's popularity for clout; posts her qualifications

Recently, Reddit dug out an old social media post of Aishwarya Rai’s sister-in-law, Shrima Rai. Many users criticised her for not posting a picture with the actor and claimed that she gains popularity by using her name. In a new Instagram post, Shrima has broken silence on the speculations and shared her stance on the matter, adding that she has ‘never’ tried to open a business leveraging someone's name. (Also read: Reddit digs out exchange where Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law threw shade at her, explained why she never shares her pics) Aishwarya Rai's sister-in-law Shrima Rai is the wife of the actor's brother Aditya Rai.

What Shrima said in her statement

In a statement shared on her Instagram post, which was titled ‘Facts’, Shrima said: "My birthday was November 21 and as usual flowers were sent. I thanked everyone with a shout out. Before I became a blogger/ content creator I was a banker in Wealth Management for several years. I have also been a Gladrags Mrs. India Globe 2009. Post 2017, I transitioned into blogging. I have NEVER tried to open any business with anyone’s name. I am clarifying things because these are facts. I have built an independent career as a content creator for years on my own and as a woman I find it in poor taste of anyone to try to tear that fact down. For this my husband, mother in law and parents can vouch for that. As a mother it is extremely important to me that facts are clear when my name is involved.”

More details

This is not the first time that Shrima has responded to rumours about her bond with Aishwarya. The Reddit post shared that when a user commented on an Instagram post, seemingly of Shrima, "Not even a single pic she shares of Aishwarya or Aaradhya." To this, Shrima had replied, "You can head over to her page to find all the images of her, and there you will find solely shots of them and not a single one of us. That should satisfy you." Shrima had also posted a photo on her Instagram Stories in which she gave a glimpse of a flower bouquet which was sent by Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan.

In the last few months, there have been several rumours that Aishwarya does not have a warm bond with the Bachchans. The rumours gained momentum after neither Abhishek nor his family wished the actor on her birthday earlier this month. Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot in 2007. They share a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born on 2011.