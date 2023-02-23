Akshay Kumar repeats 3-year-old outfit as he makes new record for clicking most selfies; fans react. Watch

Akshay Kumar broke the Guinness World Record for clicking most selfies taken in three minutes at a promotional event for his upcoming film Selfiee in Mumbai on Wednesday. The actor was in an orange jumpsuit and clicked 184 selfies at a high speed as his fans posed with him on stage one after the other. On Wednesday, Akshay wore the same jumpsuit for the film promotions which he had worn during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2020 for the promotion of his film Laxmmi. Also read: Akshay Kumar roasts Kapil Sharma for his outfit, pulls his leg for flirting with Nora Fatehi: 'Indradhanush banke agaya'

Sharing a video and few pictures from Wednesday's event, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Everything I have achieved and where I am in life is due to the unconditional love of my fans. This is my special tribute to them, acknowledging how they have stood by me throughout my career. With the help of my fans, we have broken the Guinness World Record for most selfies in 3 minutes. Thank you everyone. This was very special and I'll remember this forever. Ab selfies hi selfies hongi (Now there will be selfies everywhere). See you all in cinemas on Friday.”

Actor Arjun Bijlani commented on the video, "Good one sir." A fan also wrote in the comments section, “True fan of Akshay notice that Akshay wear that which he wear on Kapil Sharma Show promoting Laxmmi. Another wrote, “Ek hi dress kitni baar pahanoge Akki ji (how many times will you wear the same costume)?”

According to ANI, Akshay had earlier broken the world record of 168 self-portrait photographs (selfies) taken in three minutes by James Smith (USA) aboard the Carnival Dream cruise ship on January 22, 2018. In 2015, Dwayne Johnson held this record with 105 self-portrait photographs (selfies) in three minutes at the premiere of San Andreas in London.A

Akshay's Selfiee also stars Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in lead roles. It is directed by Raj Mehta and will release in theatres on February 24. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

