Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna ring in Diwali with Aarav, Nitara at temple in London. Watch

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar might be in London this year for Diwali with his family, but that doesn’t mean his celebrations weren’t desi. The official Instagram handle of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir posted a video of Akshay and Twinkle Khanna ringing in Diwali at the temple with their children Aarav and Nitara. Twinkle Khanna, Akshay Kumar, Aarav and Nitara rang in Diwali at a London temple.

Akshay Kumar’s Diwali in London

The video posted by the temple shows Akshay dressed in a cream kurta while Twinkle opted for a pink suit. The couple can be seen being taken through the temple by the management as their children tag along. At one point, Akshay can even be seen explaining something to their son Aarav. The family can also be seen venerating before the idols before Akshay and Aarav posed for pictures with the priests there.

Posting the video, the temple management wrote, “It was a pleasure to welcome renowned actor and philanthropist @akshaykumar with his wife @twinklerkhanna and children this afternoon to celebrate Diwali at @NeasdenTemple.” They added, “The family joined thousands of others from the wider community visiting the Mandir during these festive days to experience inner peace, heartfelt devotion, and personal reflection.”

Twinkle Khanna’s Diwali post

Before their temple visit, Twinkle also posted pictures to give a glimpse of their Diwali to fans. The pictures show her feeding an orange to Akshay and eating one herself. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Diwali in London. All dressed up with no mithai in sight. So behaving like oranges are the new laddoos and sharing some Vitamin C loaded sweetness. Temple visit next with real mithai. Happy Diwali to everyone and may your world be filled with light, love and laughter.”

Akshay was last seen in Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3 in Hindi and Kannappa in Telugu this year. He will soon star in Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan by Priyadarshan, apart from Welcome to the Jungle.