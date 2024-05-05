Alaya F shares one change she would like to see in Indian film industry

Alaya F has always been articulate about her opinions ever since her debut with Jawani Jaaneman. The actor never shies away from speaking her mind during media interactions. Alaya, in a recent interview with Puja Talwar, reflected on how actors are still not treated equally on film sets. (Also read: Alaya F reveals she has had 'awful experiences' on film sets: 'You have to fend for yourself') Alaya F reveals one thing she would like to change in Bollywood.

Alaya on lack of basic respect for actors

When Alaya was quizzed on what change she would like to see in Bollywood, she opined, “I just want the same respect here. I am not looking for a 100 reasons on why someone should be paid more, someone should be paid less. Or why someone should get a bigger vanity van or why someone is staying in this hotel. Why someone has a complete say over how a film turns out vs one has absolutely no say. All these things I can understand. That is still baad ki baad (that can be dealt with later). I am still young and new. There are many reasons it might not have to do with man or woman but senior-junior, I'll let that go. But for me, it's when basic respect is not given, like the way you talk to someone.”

Alaya F feels everyone should be treated equally

She further added, “When you are calling someone super early for no reason when you know the other actor is not going to come for next four hours, you can easily call and say, ‘Hey you can leave in a bit.' When an actor has not had any food, telling them, ‘Go quickly for your lunch break, now we have a bit of time before your shot happens.’ When it shows lack of respect or regard for another person, that I don't like. It's disappointing to me as I give it my all and treat everyone with a lot of love and respect.”

Alaya's upcoming project

Alaya will next be seen in Tushar Hiranandani's Srikanth. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular role in the film inspired by the life of visually-impaired Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film also features Sharad Kelkar and Jyothika.