Ali Fazal recalls facing moral dilemma while filming 'unnecessary' violent scene in Mirzapur: 'Why would you write that'

Ali Fazal recently spoke about feeling uncomfortable while shooting an extremely violent scene in Mirzapur. The actor admitted facing ‘moral dilemma’ while filming as he felt the sequence was unnecessary. Ali, in an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, said that he did not understand why anybody would write something like that. (Also read: Ali Fazal reveals the truth behind viral photoshoot with Baz Luhrmann, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman: ‘Anything for Baz’) Ali Fazal recently spoke about facing moral dilemma while filming violent scene in Mirzapur.

Ali Fazal on shooting violent scenes in Mirzapur

When asked whether he puts his foot down while facing moral dilemmas during the shoot, the actor stated that, “Yes. Now, by way of my privilege, I suppose, it has increased. But I’ve always been a bit… And that’s probably why I’ve lost out on a lot of work. But those moral dilemmas happen. On Mirzapur, there was a scene where I kill someone in what I thought at the time was a very unnecessary way to execute that scene. And I just couldn’t redeem myself. The character also could not have redeemed itself from that. I thought it was just wrong, like why would you write that?”

He further said, “I had to constantly battle my head and the character’s, and not judge that. And at the same time, I’m asking the filmmaker, ‘Why?’ But then there are so many whys. You sit down with the writers, the directors, and that could turn into an ugly…”

Ali Fazal's upcoming projects

Ali will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino (2024). He is also a part of Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947 and Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life. He recently featured in the announcement teaser of Mirzapur - The Film, an adaptation of the Hindi crime thriller series. Ali also confirmed being part of the Hollywood film Rule Breakers, featuring writer-actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The movie directed by two time Oscar winner Bill Guttentag, explores themes of resilience and defiance in Afghanistan. It is scheduled to release in March 2025.