Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji visit temple on Maha Shivratri, paps ask if she prayed for something special. Watch

Alia Bhatt stepped out in Mumbai on Thursday after testing negative for Covid-19. Alia and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji were seen at a Lord Shiva temple on Maha Shivratri.

Alia was seen in a bright red suit while Ayan was in a white kurta and pyjama. The priest at the mandir also appeared to have put the three lines of Tripuṇḍra in sandalwood on their foreheads.

Alia and Ayan at the temple.





When they stepped out of the temple, the paparazzi surrounded the two. One asked her, 'Kuch khaas maanga (did you pray for something special?" Alia responded, "Haan maanga par bata nahi sakti (I did but I cannot tell you what it is)."





Ayan is directing Alia and her actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Ranbir recently tested positive for Covid-19 has been receiving treatment for it at home, where he is in isolation. On Thursday, Alia shared a note that as she has tested negative, she will resume her work.

Alia took to Instagram stories and wrote, "I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today. Thank you all for all your good wishes! I am taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all!”

It was Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor who had confirmed his diagnosis in a social media post. She'd written, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

Ranbir and Alia are expected to get married this year. The two were spotted at a construction site together last month, leading to speculation that they were putting final touches on an apartment they'd be moving into after getting married.

