Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rekha pose with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in unseen pic, fans call it 'dream cast'

An unseen picture from the premiere of the recently-released Gangubai Kathiawadi features the film's director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who can be seen posing with the film's lead actor Alia Bhatt as well as Deepika Padukone and Rekha. Since it surfaced on social media earlier on Tuesday, the picture has captured the fans' imaginations with many calling the three actors to be cast together in a future Bhansali film. (Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's tale of pain and rage turned into victory)

The film's cinematographer Sudeep Chatterjee shared the unseen image on Twitter on Tuesday with the caption, “Happiness” followed by the hashtag Gangubai Kathiawadi. In the picture, the director is wearing a black kurta while the three actors are draped in white sarees. The picture was seemingly clicked at the film's premiere held in Mumbai last week.

Fans reshared the picture on their accounts with many going gaga at the abundance of talent on display. "Can he just cast them together," wrote a fan insisting the director should bring the three actors together on screen. Others suggested Sanjay Leela Bhansali should cast the three in his upcoming dream project, Heera Mandi. "Dream cast of Heeramandi," tweeted a fan, sharing the picture.

Heera Mandi is the director's next project for Netflix, which is based on Lahore's red-light area. Many fans also advised the various fandoms of actors that are constantly at each other's throats to learn from their idols' bonhomie. "Fandoms ab toh sudhar jao (at least now improve)," quipped one fan.

Gangubai Kathiawadi released last Friday to good reviews with critics praising the film's scale, direction and performances, particularly that of Alia Bhatt. In the film, Alia plays a character inspired by the real-life sex worker Gangubai, who rose to be a mafia queen in Mumbai. The movie, based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, also stars Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, and Jim Sarbh.

The film did good business on its opening weekend, grossing ₹39 crore by Sunday, before adding ₹8 crore on its first Monday. Trade analysts called it a good Monday hold and predicted the film to have a good week ahead.

