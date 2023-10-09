Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor wear number ‘8’ T-shirts, hold hands as they walk, pose with Nita Ambani at an event. Watch

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor attended the Indian Super League match in Mumbai on Sunday. Several pictures and videos of the couple from the event emerged online. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt strikes unusual poses in Gucci for new magazine photo shoot, fans react. See pics) Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at an event.

What Alia and Ranbir wore for event

In a clip shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got out of their cars as they reached the venue of the match. They were seen in matching '8' T-shirts. While Alia opted for a blue T-shirt, denims and white shoes, Ranbir was seen in a black T-shirt, black cargo pants and sneakers. He also wore a cap.

Alia and Ranbir pose for pics

As they entered the venue, Ranbir and Alia smiled and posed for pictures. Later, they also held hands while walking. In another clip, the couple posed with Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani for pictures. As they made an exit, Ranbir bid goodbye to Nita while Alia got inside her car. Ranbir flashed a thumbs-up sign before he joined his wife.

Fans react to couple's videos

Reacting to the posts, a fan wrote, "They are my favourite couple, they look awesome together." "Awww cuties. Only love for them. They are made for each other," read a comment. Another person said, "Most successful pair of Indian Cinema. Most successful actor and actress of this generation." "They are cute, no show-offs, perfect couple. Loads of love to Alia and Ranbir," commented an Instagram user.

Alia and Ranbir got married in April last year at their house Vastu, in the presence of a few family members and close friends. The couple dated for a few years before getting married. They have a daughter, Raha Kapoor.

About Alia's films

Alia is currently shooting for her next film Jigra which she is also producing. Helmed by Vasan Bala, Jigra is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Jigra marks Alia and Vasan's first on-screen collaboration. She was last seen in Karan Johar's film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.

About Ranbir's next film

Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his film Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie also features features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. It will hit the screens on December 1.

