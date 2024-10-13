Alia Bhatt says she can no longer 'pack up and leave' to work on another Hollywood project; here's why

Ever since Alia Bhatt entered Hollywood with Heart of Stone in 2023, there has been a buzz around her next international project. Now, the actor confessed that working in the West comes with its own set of challenges, adding that she can’t just pack her bags and leave for months to shoot a project. Also read: Alia Bhatt reveals Raha kicked for the first time during Heart of Stone shoot; remembers Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone in 2023. (Instagram)

Hollywood calling

The actor spoke about her plans to pursue Hollywood films during a conversation with Kareena Kapoor in an episode of What Women Want’s fifth season. She shared that it is not out of her books but it "depends on the timing”.

“Now, it’s harder to just pack up and leave for three to four months. I can’t just move bags and baggage for longer periods anymore,” she said, referring to her responsibility toward her daughter Raha.

She went on to clarify that her decisions about future projects aren't made on a whim, saying, “It depends on the story, the timing, and how much I want to do it. It's not just a whim decision; it has to make sense both professionally and personally”.

At this moment, Kareena joked that Ranbir would gladly stay at home with Raha. Alia agreed to it, sharing that he is obsessed.

Alia’s Hollywood outing

Alia made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, which was released on Netflix on August 11, 2023. The action thriller also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film takes one into the thrilling world of spies and their high-stakes missions, all revolving around a mysterious MacGuffin. The film debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a disappointing score of 22 per cent. The film failed to deliver in terms of the reviews and received average ratings.

Alia had earlier revealed that she shot for the film while she was pregnant. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she spoke about playing an antagonist, "Keya's passion, her requirement, need or want for the Heart has reason, it has purpose. And she believes in that. For her, she's not the bad guy. So you need to fully commit to that moment as an actor. I think it's about displaying both her sides with clarity and focus."