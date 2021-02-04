Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot
Actor Alia Bhatt shared two gorgeous pictures of herself from a photo shoot. The black-and-white pictures showed her in an introspective mood.
Sharing them, she wrote: "'I want to write a novel about silence' he said; 'the things people don’t say' —— Virginia Wolf." The pictures were by noted celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, who also shared them on his account.
Her fans dropped appreciative emojis. Many others said "nice", "awesome" and "fabulous" in the comments section.
Alia has been working in the last couple of months, shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The team resumed shooting last year. Alia had posted a picture on Instagram and had written: "Look what Santa gave me this year."
A source had told Mid Day, “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”
Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’
Alia had reportedly fallen sick and had to be hospitalized due to exertion. Speaking to Bombay Times, her co-star in the film, Seema Pahwa, had said: "I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day. However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned."
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks if it's 'a video game'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay's latest MRI and PET scans say he is cancer-free, says Torbaaz producer
- According to Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra, actor Sanjay Dutt's latest MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and PET (positron emission tomography) scans reveal that he is cancer-free.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I must be crazy for not making Munna Bhai 3 yet': Vidhu on turning down crores
- Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has said that he hasn't tapped into his cash cow, the Munna Bhai franchise, because he still doesn't have a good enough script.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee: 'Work on strengthening your value system to not be propaganda teacher'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira shares glimpses of cousin's wedding prep, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kohli tells all about Varun-Natasha wedding, Mank tops Golden Globes noms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia hosts surprise romantic dinner for Riteish on wedding anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here’s the romantic meaning behind Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ matching tattoos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kunal Kohli on Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'We came away closer'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta says separating from Rohit after few months felt 'like a break up'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Urmila Matondkar: I am a proud 47-year-old, people who try to troll by calling me ‘aunty’, they can’t make me feel bad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor shares video message on mother Mona’s birth anniversary. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suniel takes on critics of his ‘India against propaganda’ tweet: 'I'm a farmer'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox