Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot

Alia Bhatt shared a couple of pictures from a photo shoot. Her fans were clearly delighted to see the black-and-white pictures of their favourite star.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:14 PM IST

Actor Alia Bhatt shared two gorgeous pictures of herself from a photo shoot. The black-and-white pictures showed her in an introspective mood.

Sharing them, she wrote: "'I want to write a novel about silence' he said; 'the things people don’t say' —— Virginia Wolf." The pictures were by noted celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, who also shared them on his account.


Her fans dropped appreciative emojis. Many others said "nice", "awesome" and "fabulous" in the comments section.

Alia has been working in the last couple of months, shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The team resumed shooting last year. Alia had posted a picture on Instagram and had written: "Look what Santa gave me this year."


A source had told Mid Day, “To maintain continuity, Sanjay sir picked up the shoot exactly from where he had left it. Since October 1, Alia and the team have been reporting to the set by 7 pm, and the stint goes on till the wee hours of the morning. Although a part of the grand set had been pulled down ahead of the monsoons, the portion resembling Kamathipura had been left untouched. So, the director has been able to shoot without any hiccup.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra goes bold in new photo shoot, says ‘I don’t want to be defined by where I come from’

Alia had reportedly fallen sick and had to be hospitalized due to exertion. Speaking to Bombay Times, her co-star in the film, Seema Pahwa, had said: "I wasn’t a part of the shoot that day. However, I must say that she might have got exhausted for some other reason than the film’s shoot. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is someone who doesn’t rush you with work. He knows what he wants. He is very clear and hardly shoots one scene a day. Things have worked smoothly as far as the film’s shoot is concerned."

