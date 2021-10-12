Alia Bhatt slips into a blue bikini and soaks up the sun in a new holiday pic, see here

Alia Bhatt seems to be enjoying a vacation with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and shared a picture from their trip on Tuesday. In the picture, shared on Instagram, the actor wore a blue bikini top and soaked up the sun as she posed for her sister.

Sharing the picture, Alia wrote, “We are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within (camera emoji) by my very own starlight @shaheenb.” Alia hasn't revealed her holiday destination.

On Monday, Shaheen teased that they were enjoying a beach holiday. She shared a picture of her and Alia's hands intertwined, covered in sand. The tattoo on Shaheen's arm was also seen. She captioned the post: “remember what matters”.

Alia's latest vacation comes shortly after she and her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor travelled to Jodhpur last month. The couple rang in Ranbir's birthday at a luxury resort in the city. Alia had shared a picture of them enjoying a sunset along with a birthday wish for him. “Happy birthday my life,” she said.

The couple was also photographed at the Jodhpur airport after their holiday ended. Ranbir was seen protecting Alia from the sea of fans who were trying to take a picture with them.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose with a fan in an unseen pic from their vacay, see here

Alia has a number of projects in the pipeline. She has Gangubai Kathiawadi with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which marks their first collaboration. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn. She also has RRR with SS Rajamouli, her first pan-India release. She will also be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

Alia is also starring in her debut home production film Darlings. In August, she, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif announced their first all-girls travel film, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Alia will be headlining Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as well.