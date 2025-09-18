Alia Bhatt’s vintage Gucci look for outing with Ranbir Kapoor gets thumbs up from Deepika Padukone

Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor brought the glamour to the premiere of Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Alia was spotted in a white dress twinning with Ranbir. But the real highlight was Deepika Padukone's comment on Alia's Instagram post, which has everyone buzzing. Alia Bhatt attended the screening of The Ba***ds of Bollywood with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

Deepika comments on Alia’s post

For the outing, Alia opted for an archival Tom Ford piece from the Gucci collection of 1996 for the event. The archival white jersey dress featured a G-buckle belt, first seen on Kate Moss on the runway. Her look was completed with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 mini bag and Tiffany jewels, with the actor pinning her hair back in a sleek bun. Alia's look was styled by Rhea Kapoor.

Alia took to Instagram to share several pictures of her look for the night, with the caption which read, “The good, the bads and the glam @gucci (Star emoji) All set for the #TheBadsOfBollywood! @___aryan___ @redchilliesent @netflix_in.”

The actor’s post was flooded with love from friends and fans, with comments pouring in for her look. Deepika wrote, “stunning”. Fans were happy to see Deepika’s comment and took to the comment section to share their excitement.

“@deepikapadukone queen praising queen,” one wrote, with another sharing, “@deepikapadukone you’re too nice.” “She couldn't help but comment after seeing Alia with Ranbir,” one mentioned.

Deepika's comment on Alia's post.

Apart from Deepika, Bhumi Pednekar also liked and commented on Alia's pictures. She wrote, "Too Good", while Alia's mother and actor Soni Razdan wrote, "OMG WOWS (along with three white hearts)".

At the screening, Ranbir looked dashing in a white shirt paired with a white coat and a pair of black trousers. The two actors held hands as they walked inside, posed for the paparazzi and after a few seconds, entered the event. The screening was a star-studded affair with Shah Rukh Khan's whole family coming out to support Aryan.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol. It is the seventh instalment in YRF’s spy universe and is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 25 2025. Set within YRF’s expanding Spy Universe, the film promises to showcase Alia in a fierce and dynamic new avatar.

Apart from this, Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is currently under production and is expected to release in 2026.