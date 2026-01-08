Alia Bhatt's production house cheers for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: 'Number 1 chapter in India’s cinema history'

On Thursday, Eternal Sunshine Productions took to Instagram to celebrate the film’s success. The post read, “It’s the voice of today’s India. It’s the choice of today’s India. It’s based on a chapter in history. And now it’s the number one chapter in India’s cinema history. Cheers to Dhurandhar. And three cheers to the ENTIRE team. You not only created waves —you brought the high tide back to the theatres. If this is what part one did in winter, imagine what part two will bring in spring!!!”

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar ’s Dhurandhar continues to cast its spell at the box office and over audiences. The film has received widespread praise from several prominent Bollywood celebrities. However, fans had been questioning why Alia Bhatt had not publicly cheered for her friend Ranveer Singh ’s blockbuster. Now, Alia’s production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, has congratulated Dhurandhar for scripting history.

While some fans appreciated the gesture, others questioned the timing of the post. One comment read, “Most secure actress.” Another wrote, “A true star who appreciates the work of all the artistes involved, not just the makers.” However, a few users remained sceptical, with comments such as, “After all this time?” and “This feels like a ‘karna hi padega’ (had to be done) kind of post.”

Recently, Yash Raj Films also gave a shout-out to Dhurandhar, calling it a milestone moment in Indian cinema. The production house congratulated Aditya Dhar after the film emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Dhurandhar’s box office dominance According to the makers, Dhurandhar has surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule’s Hindi-language box office record of ₹821 crore, collecting ₹836 crore domestically. The film has also overtaken Pathaan, Jawan, RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film ever, with worldwide earnings of ₹1,230 crore.

Last week, Dhurandhar also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the North American market. As per Sacnilk, the film has earned over $17.50 million in the region.

Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, the film has continued to overshadow all new releases. Fans are now eagerly awaiting its sequel, scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, where it will clash with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.